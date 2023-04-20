Pinterest Appoints Google Pixel VP to Chief Product Officer Position





Pinterest today announced that its newest hire, Sabrina Ellis, will take on the role of best product offering. Ellis has worked at Google for the past 12 years, leading the development of the Google Pixel. She previously worked at Yahoo (TechCrunch’s parent company) where she held various leadership roles for eight years.

Sabrina will join Pinterest on May 15th. She will remain with the company until the end of September, replacing her Naveen Gavini, Pinterest’s current senior vice president of product.

In her new role, Ellis will lead product management and design teams, reporting directly to Pinterest CEO Bill Ready.

The company’s overarching goal is to make everything on Pinterest shoppable. For example, in July 2022 Pinterest launched an API for shopping. This allows merchants to create an engaging shopping experience for their users (aka pinners).

It also expanded the Shop tab. This feature is now integrated throughout the Pinterest experience, allowing businesses to show off all products available for purchase.

Ready said in its latest earnings call that Pinterest is also working to make its videos available for purchase.

Additionally, the company is currently testing ways to integrate Shuffles collage content into Pinterest, starting with shopping.

Ellis is responsible for accelerating this goal by further integrating the Pinterest shopping experience into our home feed and search functionality. In today’s announcement, the company reiterated its plans to make the pins shoppable.

I am thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Pinterest. In a world where finding inspiration is more important than ever, I have long admired how Pinterest stands out as a platform that helps people turn real-world dreams into real-world actions. , he said in a statement, Ellis. Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about providing users with experiences that improve their lives and foster positivity. Pinterest is a natural fit for me to pursue this passion, and I’m excited to create a world where inspiration and emotional well-being go hand-in-hand in authentic ways.

“I am thrilled to have Sabrina helm the next phase of Pinterest innovation, leading some of the most talented and hardworking people I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from.” Gavini said.

After a career of more than 11 years, Gavini is stepping down to pursue the next chapter of his career, the company writes.

Gavini has worked on nearly every major new Pinterest product. This includes his time as an engineer at Guided Search, a search engine launched in 2014, using descriptive guides to provide users with an in-depth discovery experience.

When I joined Pinterest, I was motivated by the idea of ​​building the first of its kind platform that allows people to find inspiration in all aspects of their lives,” Gavini added. “More than a decade later, we are grateful to have helped make Pinterest a place that inspires hundreds of millions of people around the world.”

As of February, Pinterest has 450 million monthly active users worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/04/19/pinterest-brings-on-google-pixel-vp-to-fill-chief-product-officer-position/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos