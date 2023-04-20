Google Employees Reportedly Bashing Bard AI Bot Before Launch





The long-standing mantra of technologists, “moving fast breaks things,” has probably never been applied more than it is now. A sprint for artificial intelligence supremacy is underway, with companies scurrying to claim power in the new computing era while admitting to making mistakes.

At Google, this quest for speed is reportedly against employees, and they are losing out.

According to a new Bloomberg report based on internal documents and interviews with 18 current and former employees, the Mountain View-based tech giant has prioritized speed over major employee concerns and ethical commitments. Despite this, it was desperate to find a competitor for ChatGPT. Senior leaders reportedly dismissed the AI ​​governance team’s risk assessment, saying Bird wasn’t ready. . Google released his Bard on a trial basis in March.

In February, according to Bloomberg, an employee called Bard worse than useless, adding that it shouldn’t be open to the public. Others who tested the technology reportedly called out the chatbot for answering simple questions and providing factual inaccuracies and contradictory answers.

Indeed, the bard’s launch was marred by an accident. Based on Google’s history of artificial intelligence research, a promotional video for the chatbot showed James providing misleading answers to factual questions about his web telescope. rice field. Google’s stock price plummeted immediately after the incident, pushing its market capitalization past his $100 billion.

Employees told Bloomberg that Google leaders decided to call for experimentation with new AI products. The bard’s interface now says Im Bard, your creative and helpful collaborator. I have my limits and I’m not always right, but your feedback helps me improve. It states that it may display unrepresentative, inaccurate or offensive information.

According to The New York Times, with Bard launched and open for testing, Google is racing to upgrade its dominant search engine with AI capabilities and build new AI-powered search options. Google’s designers, engineers, and executives are reportedly working in a sprint room to test a new version of what will be a new search engine that is far more personalized than the current search service.

Responsible AI remains a top priority for the company, and we continue to invest in teams working to apply Google’s AI principles to our technology, a Google spokesperson told SFGATE in an email. rice field.

Amidst technological advances, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared on 60 Minutes last Sunday for a sombre, solemn interview that focused on the dangers of advancing artificial intelligence technology. I did.

Pichai said the development will need to involve social scientists, ethicists, philosophers, and others, as well as engineers. But the voice of ethicists is being shut out of his AI development at Pichai’s own company, a pattern Bloombergs reports suggests that in 2021, the prominent AI ethicist, his Timnit It dates back to when Mr. Gebru and his Margaret Mitchell made headlines.

A member of Google’s AI governance team has reportedly submitted a risk assessment that Bard is not ready to launch because it could cause harm. Google’s AI Governance Leader Jen Gennai said in a statement to SFGATE that reviewers did not have final recommendations for the product, escalating the issue to senior leadership at the company. . .

Some employees told Bloomberg they believe Google is doing enough safety checks on new generative AI products, but the priority is to release them quickly, so ethics officials said It can feel like a waste, he said.

Have you heard of anything happening at Google or other tech companies? Feel free to contact technical reporter Stephen Council at [email protected] or Signal (628-204-5452).

