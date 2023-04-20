Google Employees Label AI Chatbot Bird Worse Than Useless, Indifferent Liars: Report





Google employees repeatedly criticized the company’s chatbot Bard in internal messages, labeling the system a pathological liar and begging the company not to launch it.

According to Bloomberg’s eye-popping report, it cites conversations with 18 current and former Google employees, as well as screenshots of internal messages. During these internal discussions, one employee noted how Bard frequently gave users dangerous advice on topics such as how to land a plane or scuba diving. Worse than: don’t boot. Bloomberg said the company rejected a risk assessment submitted by its internal safety team that the system was not ready for general use. In any case, Google launched early access to his bot in March.

A Bloombergs report shows that Google is clearly putting ethical concerns aside as it tries to catch up with rivals such as Microsoft and OpenAI. The company frequently touts its safety and ethics efforts in AI, but has long been criticized for prioritizing business instead.

In late 2020 and early 2021, the company fired two researchers, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, after they wrote research papers revealing flaws in the same AI language system that powers chatbots like Bard. . But now, with these systems threatening Google’s search business model, Google seems to be focusing more on business than safety. As Bloomberg paraphrases the testimony of current and former employees, the reputable internet search giant prioritizes ethical commitments while providing poor quality information in a race to keep up with the competition. Is not.

Google and others in the AI ​​world more generally would disagree. The general argument is that public testing is required to develop and secure these systems, and that the known harm caused by chatbots is minimal. Yes, they generate toxic text. and provide misleading information, as do countless other sources on the web. It’s different from providing that information directly with all rights.) Google’s rivals, such as Microsoft and OpenAI, are arguably just as at risk. The only difference is that it is not the leader in the search business and has less to lose.

Google spokesperson Brian Gabriel told Bloomberg that AI ethics remains the company’s top priority. Gabriel said the company continues to invest in teams working to apply AI principles to our technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/4/19/23689554/google-ai-chatbot-bard-employees-criticism-pathological-liar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos