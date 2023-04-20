Google Fi announces rebranding, adding smartwatch support to more plans





Google Fi is getting a new name and some new features. The service, which now goes by the name Google Fi Wireless, adds much-needed clarity about the nature of Google’s relatively unknown wireless carrier, as it rolls out its updated brand. is adding new benefits to its subscribers.

The first big change concerns smartwatches. Google Fi Wireless plans now support Samsungs Watch 5 in addition to Pixel Watch. The service also extends smartwatch support to the Simply Unlimited plan, which was previously only available on the Google Fis Unlimited Plus and Flexible plans. All three plans support smartwatch connectivity at no extra charge, so your device can stay connected even without your phone. Device options here are still frustratingly limited, and there’s no Apple Watch support here, but at least unlike rival carriers who typically charge extra to add a smartwatch to their plan, an extra No payment is required.

The Simply Unlimited plan is getting more expensive for customers with 3 lines

Pricing for the Simply Unlimited plan hasn’t changed much, even though new Smartwatch support customers can get 2-4 lines for $80/month. This includes 5 GB of hotspot tethering and unlimited data, calls, and text within the US, Canada, and Mexico. However, while the 3-line Simply Unlimited package does come with a price increase, it’s actually a $5/month increase, which isn’t ideal if you don’t want to use the new smartwatch perks. Line customers will be reimbursed for billing credits for the next three billing cycles, but after that period ends, those users will be required to prepay the costs.

Google Fi Wireless is also adding a new perk that offers a complementary phone with a choice of either Google Pixel 6A, Samsung A14 or Motorola Moto G Power for each line added to the plan. The problem is that the phone comes with a 24-month contract to continue the wireless plan, and the value of the device is reimbursed by monthly bill credits. If the user chooses to cancel the contract before the full 24 months have elapsed, the user will have to pay the difference of what they still owe.

The service is also rolling out an updated version of the app that lets users add new members to group plans and limit who can call or text children in the same group to a list of trusted phone numbers. The app we designed will be rolled out over the next few weeks starting today, so these changes may not be reflected on your device immediately.

