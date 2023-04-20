This New Google Chrome Toggle Makes Downloads Unobtrusive on Your Computer





Toggles like this are very rare, even in canaries

Google offers a lot of features to keep you focused and productive in your Chrome browser. Recent versions have made an effort to streamline things a bit. One such significant change is that the download counter has been moved from the bottom bar to a dropdown menu next to the address bar, similar to Microsoft Edge. As part of a major redesign for 2023, Google Chrome is currently testing a toggle that will allow you to turn off completed download popups.

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

In current versions of Chrome, active downloads are usually located in the top right corner next to the address bar[ダウンロード]displayed below the icon. Once the file has finished downloading, a floating popup will appear below the download icon to alert you.Leopeva64, a popular Chrome features researcher, recently announced that Google has released Chrome Canary (v114)[設定]I just discovered that I’m testing a new toggle that controls this behavior in menus.

Chrome download popup behavior when toggle is on and off

Overflow menu >[設定]>[ダウンロード]and must be toggled on to keep the current default behavior. Toggling turns off the popup, leaving the colored download icon as the only indicator of successful completion. This change might not be ideal if you want to get your attention the moment a file is downloaded, but it can also help you avoid distracting notifications if you want to focus and get your work done in your browser. This is especially true for small files such as images that keep interrupting your workflow every time the download completes.

At least one computer running Chrome Canary has the toggle and it works as advertised. But Leopeva64 draws attention to the peculiarities of the existence of this option in the first place. Google rarely allows end-users to control whether or not they see available features. This is one of the rare exceptions. The toggle could be an addition to the canary test’s settings menu, or it could be there forever. only time will tell. Anyway, it’s always welcome to give users more control over application behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/new-google-chrome-toggle-downloads-less-distracting-desktop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos