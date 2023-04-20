FlexGen Expands to New Headquarters, Remote Operations and Innovation Lab Facility





Durham facility represents industry-leading battery testing and operations for optimizing innovation and performance of energy storage assets

DURHAM, N.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. (“FlexGen” or the “Company”), a leading energy storage digital control and software solutions provider, announced today that it has expanded its headquarters, remote opened the operation. Center and Innovation Lab in Durham, North Carolina. The new facility significantly expands FlexGen’s ability to pre-configure, test, optimize and virtually monitor energy storage assets for peak performance in the field. FlexGen is one of the fastest growing companies in the dynamic energy storage sector. Since 2021, FlexGen has raised $250 million in his two funding rounds, growing and executing a large pipeline of projects across multiple regions.

“The energy system is changing rapidly, and energy storage is at the center of that change. While many people think energy storage works like a flashlight battery, today’s energy storage hardware It’s an advanced technology that can only be maximized with the right software.“Durham was an easy choice when we were looking for where to expand,” said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. With access to top talent, The Triangle is a great place to build and grow technology companies.”

FlexGen will celebrate the opening with an event on May 1st. FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance to its customers, and seeks to ensure reliability, resilience, and security in all operating environments. FlexGen’s industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform provides full-stack energy storage value, including auxiliary services, control, regulation, and analytics. FlexGen, along with investor-owned utilities, municipal and cooperative utilities, and independent power producers, provides a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating across the United States to provide optimal has become

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, FlexGen is a leading provider of integrated services and software technology for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and software platforms that enable today’s energy transition. FlexGen leverages best-in-class energy management software and digital controls to deliver utility-scale storage projects integrated with conventional and renewable power generation worldwide. Our clients and partners include the world’s most technologically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies. For more information, please visit www.flexgen.com.

