Homeless man forces resident out of SE ABQ apartment





ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque mother and son say they were lucky to be alive after a standoff with a homeless man on Monday night.

“I was really worried. I told my mother that we would probably die today, according to a man who requested anonymity for this story.

The standoff reportedly took place at an apartment complex in the Hacienda de Chama near Louisiana and Zuni states.

The man said it started around 7:30 pm on Monday when a group of three attacked him inside his apartment. The man says he fled to his neighbor’s apartment while his mother came to his aid. The mother, who also requested anonymity, said she was able to get the men out with her gun, but added that her homeless men were determined.

They were coming and going all night, Mom said. Are they going to come in and shoot me now? I don’t want to shoot each other, but I was going to.

Both said they were preparing for the worst-case scenario.

“We were hiding on the kitchen floor in case they broke the door or window and started shooting,” the mother said.

“I was reminding her to conserve ammunition if she had to start shooting. We are outnumbered and outgunned,” the man said.

They say they stood their ground in the hope that Albuquerque police would arrive within minutes. Her mother said she called 911 before evicting the homeless man from his apartment. Her auto-text her message that she received was time-stamped at 8:29 p.m. on one of her phones.

Neither mother nor son expected a response from the dispatch.

“They said that even if someone was killed, they wouldn’t be able to leave immediately because there were no units available.

APD did not directly address these allegations at KOB 4 Wednesday.

The mother and son reportedly called police several times and received the same response. Several automated texts her mother received said in response to her messages, “We will respond to your call as soon as possible.” It took nearly five hours for the police to arrive, she said, almost too late.

“I think they were preparing to attack because they turned off the electricity and the apartment I was in,” said his son.

“We were afraid of it. They came in and the police showed up,” the mother said.

They were able to escape the apartment unharmed and have not returned since the incident. They said the homeless man then returned to his apartment and told other residents that they now live there.

The man believes the homeless man attacked him because he revealed he was planning to move out of the complex.

They didn’t like that I was leaving the house and trying to take everything, he said. They took over my apartment and tried to store all my belongings there.

He added that he is not the only tenant facing violent attacks from homeless men.

“The woman who lives next door to me. They tried to occupy her apartment and stripped her naked.

The man believes the homeless man moved into his complex after a nearby place he had previously taken over closed. It suggests that they gave up the fight in light of the small number of tenants they had been told to move out.

The landlord kicked everyone out. One man said it was because he could cut a hole in the wall big enough to get through.

The man says he just wants to be able to safely return to his apartment, pack up, and leave once and for all.

“He said he had stuff in there that belonged to his father who had just passed away and wanted to get it all out. We don’t want to have to start over.”

