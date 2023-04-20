Snapchat’s AR tech comes to life with ‘AR Mirrors’





Snap today announced the latest addition to AR Enterprise Services (ARES), the company’s recently announced initiative focused on providing AR tools and expertise to businesses wanting to leverage Snapchat’s technology on their websites and apps. provided information. At Wednesday’s Partner Summit, the company introduced partners to his shopping suite, which includes features such as AR Try-On and his 3D product viewing AR Mirror, which aims to bring AR technology to physical screens. announced a new product called real world.

Coca-Cola is using the technology to create AR-enabled vending machines, and other retailers such as Men’s Wearhouse and Nike have tested their products, Snap said, adding that the technology will be part of ARES. pointed out that it would be

The company first detailed the shopping suite in its official ARES announcement in March, explaining how businesses can take advantage of its features on their e-commerce sites and apps. Among the nearly six dozen features included in this suite, users can view products from all angles, get fit and size recommendations based on body type, and leverage AR experiences to view apparel, accessories, or footwear. Snap says customers using the suite of tools include sunglasses seller Goodr, clothing company Princess Polly, and Mongolian manufacturer Gobi Cashmere, to name a few. pointed out.

Snap noted that Goodr found that customers were 81% more likely to add an item to their cart after using the AR Try-On. He also saw a 67% increase in conversions for mobile his device users and a 59% increase in revenue per shopper. Princess Polly provided over 50 million fit and size recommendations and saw a 24% lower return rate when using Snap’s technology. Gobi reports that the Snap feature led to 4x more conversions than her.

Also demoed today, Live Garment Transfer is a tool that facilitates the creation of AR assets by allowing retailers to upload 3D assets into Lens Studio. The retailer can create a lens that applies her 3D animated clothing on top of what the user is wearing in real-time without the need for special assets.

Businesses access the Shopping Suite solution through a front-end dashboard and back-end infrastructure to create and manage AR assets, build AR experiences, manage 3D asset catalogs, and implement the Shopping Suite SDK. Snap, on the other hand, offers an in-house team to help clients onboard and use the suite’s features.

Now, Snap’s ARES business line will expand to include another new option with the launch of the AR Mirror announced today.

According to Snap, the product brings AR capabilities into physical spaces and events, allowing customers to play with AR in the real world. For example, a physical retail store. The product is focused on engaging customers and enhancing the in-store experience, but given the kind of one-off nature of these types of experiences, it may not be significant business. yeah.

According to Snap, Men’s Wearhouse and Nike are using AR mirrors in their stores. Men’s is currently installing AR mirrors in his Warehouse stores to help shoppers prepare for prom and wedding season. Nike, which was the first pilot his tester last fall, plans to test AR mirrors for footwear in stores later this year.

The company further cited a study that found that brands using AR in stores are 82% more likely to be recommended and 85% more likely to drive future purchases.

Snap is currently working with Coca-Cola on AR-enabled vending machines, adding that users can step up and use hand gestures to control what’s on the screen. The machine is a prototype, but the company says it’s designed to blend physical and digital experiences.

