RTIH’s largest retail tech article on LinkedIn right now — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Baltic Petroleum partners with Leafio AI to accelerate store inventory and planogram management processes

Baltic Petroleum, a Lithuanian petrol station operator, chose Leafio technology for its convenience store inventory management and merchandising operations.

It is a cloud-based solution that combines AI algorithms and retail process automation.

Managers at Baltic Petroleum, which operates a chain of 84 petrol stations in Lithuania, were faced with the need to unify their approach to inventory restocking and planogram creation.

They sought in-depth, reliable analytical tools to make informed business decisions.

“I chose Leafio because I liked the energy and expertise of the team. Leafio has achieved great efficiency and success in implementing gas station chain projects in various countries,” said Mr. Edvin Bachijan, EO of Baltic Petroleum said.

I knew I could trust their team not only to implement the solution, but also to help me build accurate and more effective business processes.

We understand that the success of this project is the result of a joint effort and we are pleased to see a professional approach from Leafio with specific KPIs and experience in our field of work. think.

Turkish fulfillment company OPLOG opens first UK warehouse for retail and e-commerce brands

OPLOG, an Istanbul-based company, has opened its first UK fulfillment center in Leighton Buzzard.

Founded in 2013, OPLOG combines its own fulfillment software with robotics to give companies like Sony, Tupperware and Rossmann a way to monitor their supply chain operations from a single platform. .

Leighton Buzzard was chosen as the ideal location for OPLOG’s expansion into the UK as it is close to a variety of last mile delivery and logistics operators.

The company plans to employ 50 people who will be responsible for day-to-day operations at the warehouse.

LA is just the beginning: AI-powered logistics startup gracefully completes first delivery

Gently, a Los Angeles-based AI-powered logistics company, officially launched yesterday by delivering its first goods in West Los Angeles.

Co-founded by former Harvard Business School classmates Anas Aljumaily and Elian Press Gurwitz, Gentry aims to create a fully decentralized supply chain in America by 2040.

The company is a last-mile delivery provider that partners with retailers and uses artificial intelligence and predictive data to keep goods closer to customers.

ShipStation adds native integration to NetSuite for UK and ANZ customers

ShipStation, a cloud-based e-commerce shipping solution, has announced integration with Oracle NetSuite to help UK and ANZ organizations better manage their distribution channels and customer experience.

NetSuite Connector for ShipStation is intended to help organizations achieve fast and efficient shipping. It provides complete round-trip order fulfillment processing, maintains critical information centrally, and automates data transfer between the two in near real time, eliminating manual data entry, costly errors, and and is intended to eliminate delays. application.

Former On the Beach and Booking.com executive Craig Griffin has been appointed CTO of Journey Hospitality.

British hotel technology company Journey Hospitality has appointed Craig Griffin, former Head of Engineering at Booking.com and most recently Director of Engineering at On The Beach, as Chief Technology Officer.

Griffin will work with CEO/Founder Simon Bullingham and COO Mark Reed to manage the company’s operations and lead product client and agency services.

Bullingham said: “His Craigs experience leading and scaling software teams at Booking.com and On The Beach will allow us to grow our talent and organization and bring our technology to a wider audience. “

Craig understands the intricacies of hotel technology and will help us continue to innovate the online guest experience for a more profitable future for the industry.

