New tech hub to drive innovation in Marlboro





Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM PRESS RELEASE: MARLBORO DISTRICT COUNCIL

The Marlborough District Council is launching a regional technology and innovation hub, which is expected to open later this year.

The hub aims to not only incubate start-ups and boost the agritech sector, but also boost productivity and enhance local investment opportunities for entrepreneurs, according to deputy mayor David Claude. and

Over the past two years, Drien Vermaas and Mark Unwin of the Council’s Economic Development team have explored technology and innovation models around New Zealand, from Northland to Invercargill.

These hubs will serve as hubs for innovation support for local industries in each region.

Funding for the Marlborough Hub came from the government’s Better Off Funding and operating costs came from the Council’s existing economic development budget.

For 2021, our long-term plan has identified technology and innovation as essential to the region’s economic development. The following year, the Marlborough Economic Welfare Strategy outlined the region’s aspirations to become a leader in agritech in Australia. Deputy Mayor Claude said the tech hub is a key element in putting these plans into action.

Its great we have reached the execution stage after two years of hard work and planning by our economic development team.

The council has launched a search for two contractors.

We have already received strong interest from potential tenants and groups looking to host an event in the new space. Planning sessions with future tenants and stakeholders are scheduled for May to maximize the space and its potential, said economic development portfolio manager Mark Unwin.

While the Hub aims to return profits in time, the Council has managed future risks by negotiating several exit options.

The hub will not only bring start-ups and entrepreneurs to the heart of town, but will also link Marlborough’s world-class research capabilities to commercialization. Marlboro has one of the most active angel investing groups in the country, but one with the fewest number of startups, Unwin said.

Local business ecosystems need a place where innovative companies and businesses can meet aspiring entrepreneurs, scientists, technologists, investors and business support providers.

The Council’s economic development team has received a number of letters from local businesses, Callahan Innovations, the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, and others supporting the development of the hub.

For more information, please visit www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/marlborough-smart-and-connected/marlborough-economic-wellbeing-strategy-2021-2031.

