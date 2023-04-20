Fighting Technology Fire with Fire





CEO of NTT Research, leading research in physics and informatics, cryptography and information security, and medical and health informatics.

As the saying goes, technology gives and technology takes away. We enjoy modern communication and digital infrastructure, but we are concerned about cyberattacks, loss of privacy, prejudice, energy consumption, and more. Combinations such as surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven facial recognition look particularly menacing and frightening.

What’s the right way to maximize the strengths while minimizing the weaknesses? One tactic is for industry and government to set limits. Another approach is to fight technology with more and better technology.

Setting limits is important. One example is the AI ​​Rights Bill proposed by the White House. Industry can also engage in self-regulation, but cybercriminals and other bad actors routinely disregard laws and conventions. Furthermore, regulation should try not to stifle innovation.

Quantum computing, AI, and other techgenies can make many good wishes come true, but there’s no practical way to put them back in the bottle. In many cases, they also find solutions to the very problems technology has created. It’s a bit like fighting fire with fire.

Cybersecurity is a good example. Security experts believe that machine learning (ML) is becoming a key component of security information and event management (SIEM) platforms that store and analyze information about threats. With cyber attackers exploiting automated software bots, businesses can leverage ML to strengthen defenses, identify attacks, and respond faster than human security analysts. .

Quantum computing is a relevant example. There are concerns that in the future, fault-tolerant quantum computers will be used to break existing cryptosystems. It’s a scary prospect, but as we said in our previous article, the competition continues. Post-quantum cryptography has become a common topic in many academic societies. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is creating new standards and commercial solutions are emerging.

Energy consumption is also a concern. For example, the computational requirements of deep neural networks, which are prevalent in running AI technologies today, are very concerning in terms of energy consumption. One of his ways of dealing with the inefficiencies of digital circuits is to rethink and demonstrate computing as a physical process, as some physicists have done recently. Energy efficiency can be significantly improved.

Regulators are starting to act on other threats posed by AI. There is the AI ​​Bill of Rights proposal above and the European Union (EU) AI law that is due to be enacted in 2023. Two of the five principles of the US document relate to algorithmic discrimination and data privacy. As always, we can address these concerns through both restrictions and technical enablers.

One way to prevent AI from displaying bias is to stop developing applications that display bias. Over the past few years, several large tech companies, including Meta, have either withdrawn from or limited their involvement in facial recognition. One policy suggestion is to allow consumers to opt out of her AI-driven applications. That said, opting out would be difficult to implement. Because by opting out, you are stepping away from potentially useful and effective solutions.

Deploying video surveillance combined with facial recognition software raises issues of stigma and privacy. Again, new technologies offer possible solutions. A recent hackathon hosted by my company used a combination of attribute-based encryption (ABE) and ML to obscure all faces in closed-circuit television (CCTV) feeds, while encrypting The demo that allows for visual tweaks wins. Data to authorized users.

As it happened, the winning team was the Belgian team. Such an application was useful in a subway station incident a year ago when a woman was pushed onto the tracks. The idea is to protect the privacy of victims and bystanders while at the same time assisting authorities in arresting those committing crimes, provided all appropriate anti-stigma measures are in place.

The bigger issue now is how to distinguish between real and fake, or how to fix biased AI. Given the amount of attention ChatGPT has received recently and its strong potential (for better or worse), people are starting to realize that there is no effective way to perform these tasks. We are currently in the stage of exploring such technology.

Technology can inspire both hope and fear. If the “tech rush” is really growing, so is anxiety. New laws and regulations may follow.

On the other hand, it is helpful to remember the dynamic nature of technology. As someone involved in basic research, I know that progress is uneven and may require long-term vision to materialize. However, problem solvers generally aim for upgrades, not downgrades. And the solutions to technical challenges often lie within the technology itself.

