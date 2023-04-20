Google Introduces Generative AI to Create Sophisticated Ad Campaigns





Google plans to bring generative artificial intelligence to its advertising business over the next few months. This is because major technology groups are rushing to incorporate breakthrough technologies into their products.

The Alphabet-owned company plans to use AI to create new ads based on materials produced by human marketers, according to an internal presentation for advertisers seen by the Financial Times.

Generative AI unlocks a world of creativity, the company said in a presentation titled AI-Powered Advertising 2023.

Google is already using AI in its advertising business to create simple prompts that encourage users to purchase products. But the latest generative AI integration powering the Bard chatbot means you can create much more sophisticated campaigns similar to those created by marketing agencies.

According to the presentation, advertisers can provide creative content such as images, videos and text related to specific campaigns. AI then remixes this material to generate ads based on the audience it’s intended to reach and other goals such as sales goals.

A person familiar with Google’s presentation said he was concerned that the tool could spread misinformation, as the text produced by the AI ​​chatbot could confidently lie. rice field.

Optimized for acquiring new customers, we don’t know what the truth is, the person said.

Google told the FT that it plans to put robust guardrails in place to prevent such errors, known as hallucinations, as it rolls out new generative AI capabilities in the coming months.

This advertising move comes at a time when tech giants are racing to take advantage of generative AI. Generative AI has gained a lot of attention in recent months by creating highly sophisticated materials such as text and images in response to human input.

Last month Google launched Bard to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAIs ChatGPT. ChatGPT allows you to write compelling, human-like responses to your questions and prompts.

The Alphabet-owned company recently integrated generative AI into widely used productivity applications such as Google Workspaces, Google Docs and Gmail.

The new technology will be incorporated into P-MAX, a program Google has been offering since 2020. The program uses algorithms to determine where your ads should appear, how your marketing budget should be spent, and creates simple ad copy.

The advertising industry is facing major headwinds as companies try to keep costs down and more restrictions are placed on the use of personal data for marketing purposes.

Google’s advertising revenue fell 4% in the final quarter of last year, while parent company Alphabet’s overall revenue growth was just 1%.

The largest social media platforms, which rely on advertising for the majority of their revenue, are racing to attract customers using the latest automation techniques.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, launched a service similar to Performance Max called Advantage+ last year. We also plan to use generative AI in our advertising system by the end of the year.

