Google Fi gets a new name, adjusted pricing and new focus on family plans





June Wang/ZDNET

Google announced Wednesday that it is renaming its wireless carrier service, Google Fi, to Google Fi Wireless. Along with a new name that clarifies the service’s focus on providing wireless services, the carrier brings several meaningful changes that are sure to retain current subscribers and attract new subscribers. will be

First, Google added cellular connectivity for the Pixel Watch or Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line to its Simply Unlimited plan.

Smartwatch data plans typically cost $10 per month plus taxes and fees. Until today’s announcement, it was not possible to use cellular smartwatches with the Simply Unlimited plan. Flex and Unlimited Plus plan subscribers already have his LTE connection on compatible watches included.

Speaking of the Simply Unlimited plan, the one-line plan is $50, but if you sign up for 2-4 lines, it’s $80/month. It’s not line by line. $80 per month plus taxes and fees.

I used to pay the same $80 per month for two or four Google Fi Wireless lines. But if you have 3 lines, you’re paying $75/month. So it’s actually a small price increase for users with three services.

Effectively streamlining the cost of multiple lines to $20 per line and up to 6 lines of service ($120/month) makes a lot of sense. Above all, it makes it easier for customers to understand the expected costs.

Get a Pixel 6a, Samsung A14, or Motorola Moto G Power for free when you add a new line to an existing account or sign up for a new service. catch? Phone costs are split as billing credits over a 24-month period. Still, it’s not a bad deal.

To give you confidence that you want to use this carrier for 24 months, Google Fi Wireless offers potential customers a 7-day free trial to test coverage and make sure the carrier’s network works. . Requires an eSIM-enabled, Fi wireless compatible smartphone. You can check the compatibility of your phone here.

Finally, there is a new version of the Fi Wireless app rolling out in the coming weeks with a “family-centric” design for managing accounts and related family settings.

