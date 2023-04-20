Google staff warned AI was a ‘pathological liar’ before release





“AI ethics put on the back burner” Pathological Liar

Google asked about 80,000 employees to test the yet-to-be-released Bard AI chatbot before making it publicly available last month.

And, as it turns out, the review was absolutely scathing: one worker concluded that the AI ​​was a “pathological liar,” according to screenshots obtained by Bloomberg. Another tester called it “worth cringing.” Another employee even received potentially life-threatening advice on how to land a plane or go scuba diving.

In a February memo seen by about 7,000 workers, another employee called Byrd “Bad worse than bad: Don’t fire.”

In short, it was a complete disaster, but as we all know, the company decided to launch it anyway, labeling it an “experiment” and adding a prominent disclaimer.

catch up

Google’s decision could be a desperate move to keep up with the competition, as OpenAI is ahead in the wildly popular ChatGPT despite the technology being in a greener state.

According to Bloomberg, Google employees tasked with figuring out the safety and ethical implications of the company’s new product were told to stand by while the AI ​​tool was being developed.

“AI ethics are on the back burner,” former Google manager and Signal Foundation president Meredith Whittaker told Bloomberg. “It will not work in the end if ethics is not in a position to take precedence over profit and growth.”

However, the tech giant insists AI ethics remains a top priority.

But two Google employees told Bloomberg that AI ethics reviews are almost entirely voluntary at Google, with the exception of more sensitive areas such as biometrics and identity capabilities.

According to the report, Google executive Jen Gennai said at a recent conference that future AI products will not aim for “99%” in the bias metric “fairness,” but rather “80%, 85%, or even fairness.” I said I could get a score of ‘something’.

Frustration

To make matters worse, Google leadership appears to be actively siloing teams working on new AI features, hiding the rest of the company from what they are actually working on.

“There’s a lot of frustration. There’s a lot of feeling like this. What are we doing?” Mitchell told Bloomberg.

“Even if Google didn’t have a firm mandate to stop doing ethical work, people doing this kind of work feel really unsupported and ultimately probably that’s why they can’t do good work. There is an atmosphere that

Bard details: Google surprised when AI learned untrained language

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://futurism.com/the-byte/google-staff-warned-ai-pathological-liar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos