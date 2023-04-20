



Samsung is reportedly considering replacing Google Search with Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on its phones. This makes the threat to Google’s search dominance by Microsoft and OpenAI more real. Analysts say that if Samsung does this, Microsoft will have to pay the amount necessary to make it happen. Loading Something is loading.

Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, creators of the virally successful ChatGPT chatbot, poses the biggest threat to Google’s dominance in the web search market.

That threat has become a little more real this week. The New York Times reports that Samsung is considering replacing Google with his Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on the company’s wildly popular Android smartphones.

In 2014, Google paid Apple $1 billion to make it the iPhone’s default search engine. We don’t know the details of the deal with Samsung and Google, but it seems safe to assume that the funding involved will be at least the same size.

Now, if the opportunity arises for Microsoft to enter into such a partnership with Samsung, it should pay whatever it takes to make it happen, industry analysts say. Those experts say it’s worthwhile for Microsoft to seize the opportunity to move so many users to Bing and away from Google.

“Microsoft absolutely should,” RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria told Insider. “Samsung is pretty dominant in the Android ecosystem and has a huge market share around the world. I’m starting to get it.”

Needless to say, even small gains from Google are of real value to Microsoft.

Philippe Ockenden, corporate VP of Finance at Microsoft, said in February:

Bing went from punchline to serious threat to Google

Only a few months ago, Bing’s market share was a tiny fraction of Google’s, making Bing the punchline of the industry.

But since Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI, it has poured a huge amount of money and resources into infusing Bing with AI. Users can now also use Bing to converse with a custom version of the ChatGPT chatbot. This makes Bing a more interesting alternative to Google for many users.

“The idea that five months ago everyone would be using Bing was a joke,” says Jaluria. “But now we are seriously talking about using Bing instead of Google.

The fact that Samsung is even considering changing its default search engine points to a rare weakness for Google, especially on smartphones. Insider previously reported that the vast majority of smartphones have Google set as their default search engine. The world’s most popular operating system, Android itself, is developed by Google, as is the market-leading Chrome browser.

The hype around the new and improved Bing gives Microsoft a rare chance to break its dominance, analysts said. Google is seen as slower and more thoughtful when it comes to integrating AI into its search engine, with Microsoft bringing OpenAI-based technology to everything from Bing to Microsoft Office to GitHub code repositories. I have made it very public that I am doing everything in my power to get things done.

Experts say they won’t rule out Google entirely, but Microsoft now has a rare chance to ride the wave and bring Bing to new users. This is especially important given that Microsoft doesn’t have its own viable phone operating system. Experts say the big investment to entrench Samsung as a partner could pay off for Microsoft later.

“[Microsoft] We’re making huge investments to boost the market with this, and to win, we need to capture more share of the mobile market,” said Dan Newman of Futurum Research.

