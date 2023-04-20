Google Fi rebranded with even more perks





It looks like one of the best prepaid wireless carriers has changed its name, rebranding Google Fi to Google Fi Wireless. Although the name has changed, the plans have not changed and the wireless carrier still offers the same “Simply Unlimited”, “Unlimited Plus” and “Flexible” plans. But now included in each of these plans is the ability to connect an LTE smartwatch for free. This is a key perk for anyone using a smartwatch with a cellular connection.

As far as other perks go, the wireless carrier shared on Reddit is offering promotions for the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 when you sign up for the service. Whether you’re starting a new line or adding lines to an existing plan, get one of the best Google Fi Wireless phones, the Pixel 6a, for free. This service sends monthly credits back to your account. So, in 24 months, the carrier will refund a total of $449 to your account.

Eligible Devices for $599 Refund: APPLE: iPhone 11, iPhone 11P, iPhone 11P Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone XS Max GOOGLE: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro ONEPLUS: 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G SAMSUNG: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22+ 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

If you’re looking for something more substantial, you can also opt for a Pixel 7 and receive $300 in billing credit over 24 months. and offer up to $599 in credit. I have listed the target devices above.

In addition to the two perks above, Google is celebrating the name change by giving users the option to try the service for free for 7 days. As long as you have a handset that supports eSIM, you can access unlimited calls, texts, and data and test drive your wireless carrier’s services.

Additionally, you can test Tethering and its VPN service and see how the spam blocking works. We are also rolling out a new, redesigned app. This redesign makes it easier for families to manage each line’s settings, including important safety features.

