Google Cloud launches consulting unit to make it easier to deploy and scale enterprise clouds





Listen to article 2 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive brief: Google Cloud is launching a consulting services unit to support new and existing enterprise customers and provide integrated access to ecosystem partners, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. Google Cloud Consulting will also provide testing, planning and optimization guidance, engineering expertise and certification training, Lee Moore, vice president of Google Cloud Consulting, said in a post. The new business unit builds on an expansion of the consulting practice the company launched last year to help organizations manage hybrid and multi-cloud deployments and equip them with AI, ML and data analytics capabilities. Dive Insight:

While Bard battles ChatGPT for dominance in generative AI, Google continues to compete with rivals AWS and Microsoft Azure for market share in the public cloud.

The three leading cloud providers own two-thirds of the global cloud market, while Google is a junior partner with just over one-tenth of the market, according to the latest analysis from Synergy Research Groups.

As part of building out its consulting practice last year, Google Cloud hired Moore, who spent 30 years at consulting firm Accenture, to lead customer experience in North America. Google hired Sunil Rao, another Accenture veteran, to head global cloud product consulting when Moore was hired as VP of delivery and technical onboarding centers.

In a blog post, Moore notes that the Google Cloud Consulting portfolio offers integrated service capabilities, bringing together multidisciplinary services in one place.

These offerings include industry cloud solutions for retail, healthcare and telecommunications, as well as technical guidance for cloud-based digital transformation.

Microsoft and AWS have similar consulting divisions such as Microsoft Professional Services and AWS Professional Services for enterprise cloud customers. IBM, which lags hyperscalers in market share, revamped its partnership program in January to strengthen its position in hybrid multicloud and AI.

Cloud is nudging toward profitability, but was still the loss leader for the search engine giant last year. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, reported a loss of around $500 in his final three months of 2022, cutting half the loss reported in the same period last year.

Alphabet will report its first quarter 2023 earnings next week.

