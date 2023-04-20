6 Awesome Google Assistant Routines That Make Your Life Easier





Google Assistant routines can automate your home life. Routines are one of the most convenient ways to use the Google Assistant, but sometimes the options available can be overwhelming. Routines can manage smart home his devices, notify the weather in the morning, plan breaks, and more. The more smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant, the more powerful routines you can create.

This guide will show you the best Google Assistant routines for your daily life. We’ve included routines that most people can use, but don’t be afraid to customize it to your liking.

How to use Google Assistant routines

If you haven’t used routines before, check out our guide on how to manage, create, and edit Google Assistant routines. Routines are easy to use, all you need is your smartphone and the Google Home app.

All routines are managed from the Google Home app. Here you can add, modify, and delete routines. You can also see how to trigger each routine and all associated steps.

Open the Google Home app.[ルーティン]Tap.best default routine

If it’s your first time using a routine, Google Assistant will ask you for important details like your work address. You may need to modify these routines, but they should all work fine out of the box. However, we encourage you to customize it to suit your lifestyle.

1. “Bedtime” Routine

This routine is simple, but it’s the most useful one on this list. Once activated, voice commands set alarms and mute the phone. Trigger by saying either “bedtime,” “good night,” or “time to hit the hay.”

2. “Good morning” daily routine

This routine notifies you of the weather, calendar of the day, and reminders. Trigger it by saying things like “Good morning,” “Tell me about your day,” or “I woke up.”

3. “Commute” routine

This routine notifies you about your commute, the weather, and the calendar for the day. It shares many actions with the “good morning” routine, so it’s best to customize it or just use one. Trigger by saying, “Let’s go to work.”

best custom routines

Google’s default routines work for everyone, but creating custom routines is where Google Assistant routines really shine. Once you’ve tried these out, it’s time to create your own.

4. Turn on the lights at sunset

If you have a smart bulb, you can easily set it to turn on at sunset.

starter:

At sunrise or sunset:[日没]Choose.

Behavior:

Home Device Adjustments: Select Smart Light Bulb and set it to On. 5. Take a break from work

We all need time off from work. This routine puts your phone into Do Not Disturb mode and turns it off later, freeing you from annoying Slack messages.

starter:

Voice command: Enter a voice command such as ‘Break time’ or ‘Break time’.

Behavior:

Adjust phone settings:[Android デバイスでサイレント モードをオンにする]Choose. Delay Start: Enter the length of the break. Adjust phone settings:[Android デバイスのサイレント モードをオフにする]Choose. Communications and Announcements:[アナウンスをする], then enter a phrase such as “Break is over.” 6. Commuting

There is already a default routine, but it’s a bit of a pain. This custom her routine notifies your contacts that you’re on your way home and starts your favorites playlist. Before you start, open your default “go home” routine and[ルーティンを有効にする]Toggle the switch to disable it.

starter:

Voice commands: Enter voice commands such as “I’m coming home” or “I’m coming home”.

Behavior:

Get information and reminders:[通勤経路について教えてください]Choose. Communications and Announcements:[テキストを送信], then enter the contact’s phone number and a message, such as “I’m on my way home!” Play and interact with media: Tap Play Music, then enter a playlist name.find a routine that works for you

There are endless routines for you, so take your time exploring all the options. If you’re curious about what else you can do with Google Assistant, try these helpful Google Assistant commands on your Nest smart device .

