China’s c.bank official says there is no basis for long-term deflation





BEIJING (Reuters) – COVID-19 ‘scarring effect’ will take time for Chinese consumer demand to recover, but there is no basis for long-term deflation, the People’s Bank of China says a senior official said. China (PBOC) said Thursday.

The world’s second largest economy reported better-than-expected growth in the first quarter, but some economists say the bright headline numbers mask potential weakness in both households and external demand. rice field.

Despite record first quarter bank lending, consumer price inflation has slowed sharply and factory prices have plummeted, creating headaches for central banks.

Zhou Lan, head of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy department, said the fall in inflation suggests that the government’s production-focused policy has forced the supply of consumer goods to outstrip demand. Told.

“Domestic production is accelerating and supplies are ample. On the other hand, demand is recovering relatively slowly and the ‘scars’ of the pandemic have not receded yet,” Zou said.

Zhou said consumer price inflation was likely to rise in the second half of the year as the impact of bank lending and economic activity lagged, suggesting continued deflation and rising inflation in China. He added that there was no reason to do so.

“Consumer demand is expected to rise further, and price increases in the second half of the year are likely to gradually return to the average levels of the previous year,” he said, predicting a U-shaped trend for inflation this year.

He added that the central bank will keep an eye on the possibility of imported inflation.

The central bank will make better use of its policy tools to channel more credit to SMEs, innovation and other key sectors, making its policies “precise and strong,” Zou said.

The central bank’s structural policy tools totaled about 6.8 trillion yuan ($988.37 billion) at the end of the first quarter, he added.

Since 2020, central banks have expanded their arsenal of tools. This includes re-lending and rediscount schemes and other low-cost financing.

PBOC spokesman Ruan Jianhong expects demand for household loans to grow steadily.

New household loans, mostly mortgages and consumer loans, accounted for 16% of all new loans in the first quarter, despite a surge in mortgages in March, according to central bank data The loan made up for the rest.

China’s macro-leverage ratio, which measures debt across the economy, stood at 289.6% in the first quarter, up 8 percentage points from the end of 2022, Luan said.

($1 = 6.8800 Chinese Yuan)

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ellen Zhang.Edited by Jason Neely

