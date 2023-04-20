Mondelez International invites startups to apply to CoLab Tech





Mondelez International is a multinational food and beverage company based in the United States. Formerly part of Kraft Foods, it became a separate company in 2012. The company produces a wide range of products including snacks, confectionery and beverages.

Its famous brands include Cadbury, Oreo, Milka, Toblerone, Trident and Halls. Mondelez International operates in over 160 countries and worldwide he employs over 80,000 people. Headquarters are located in Deerfield, Illinois.

Earlier this week, Mondelez International began applying for its accelerator program, CoLab Tech. The program aims to support start-ups focused on tackling key challenges in the areas of food technology and sustainability. Additionally, CoLab Tech follows the principles of the successful SnackFutures CoLab program. Specifically, SnackFutures will launch in his 2021 to provide snack entrepreneurs and emerging brands with resources, networking opportunities and information to help grow their businesses.

CoLab Tech finds and collaborates with emerging food tech start-ups that offer innovative solutions and potential for expansion through the company’s core chocolate, biscuit and baked goods businesses in three key areas: Aiming to be

Sustainability: Regenerative agriculture, low-carbon dairy ingredients, innovative ingredients that support renewable/more efficient energy sources: Provide cleaner labels, lower carbon footprint, and improved sensory experience technology processes that can improve nutrient profiles: increasing manufacturing flexibility, allowing for automation and exploring more modern and advanced heating and cooling options About the program

Beginning in Fall 2023, the 12-week program includes face-to-face workshops, hands-on experiences, virtual curriculum sessions, and one-on-one mentorship. This includes access to Mondelez International experts and corporate partners around the world.

The CoLab Tech program has certain eligibility criteria for start-ups interested in joining. Specifically, the program is intended only for start-up companies based in the United States or Europe, with five or more employees, and with a minimum viable product in the development process. Additionally, start-ups with diverse and minority board members are prioritized in the selection process.

