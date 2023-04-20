



Google Street View is perfect for those evenings when you want to explore a new city from the comfort of your couch. The app is, for the most part, a fun and useful addition to Google Maps, but who knew it could be part of the crash?

Google Maps captures Street View car-bicycle collision

reddit

Videos that go viral on the internet get a lot of attention. A video is a cache of successive images that somehow capture a road crash. Usually these Street View images are taken with a Google Street View car that moves around the city to capture his 360 degrees of the location.

So when a Street View vehicle had the misfortune to collide with a motorcycle, the crash was captured on camera. It looks like a hit-and-run, but one thing is clear about him. A motorcycle crashed into a car on the street he viewed on a road with few people.

The dangerous incident is captured frame-by-frame on Google Maps. The snap shows a bicycle rider making his U-turn in the middle of the road. The bike was then hit by a Street View vehicle, which may have caused the motorcyclist to jump into the air, causing the bike to fall to the ground and be crushed by the car.

Watch the video below.

A motorcyclist turned right in front of a Google Street View car, causing a crash.by u/giraffebaconequation in IdiotsInCars

reddit

The video was posted on Reddit without any information about where the clip actually came from, but users in the comments apparently recognized Street View and informed us it was from Youpe Amadi in Senegal, Africa. bottom.

People online were confused that Google Maps recorded such an incident. One user commented, “Imagine Google Street View being used as evidence.”

Comment by u/Honestly_ from Discussion A motorcyclist turned right in front of a car on Google Street View causing a collision.in IdiotsInCars

After scrutinizing the riders, as far as we can see there is not a single car in front of or behind this track. If only he had waited two seconds.

Comment by u/HorseAss from Discussion A motorcyclist turned right in front of a car on Google Street View causing a collision.in IdiotsInCars

Another was confused. How does this get on Google? They’re not uploading in real time. Do you think you went back and past the crash-free area to upload a clean version? Or at least you blurred this out, but maybe it just slipped through the cracks.

Comment by u/HorseAss from Discussion A motorcyclist turned right in front of a car on Google Street View causing a collision.in IdiotsInCars

One person imagined that if he went to his boss and said, “Hey, I just punched a guy, you should go back and re-photograph this area,” you could lose your job. , the driver never reported this, and no one has actually seen all the photos taken for Street View.

Comment by u/Rattus375 from discussion: A motorcyclist turned right in front of a car on Google Street View causing a crash.in IdiotsInCars

When I looked up the same coordinates again, I couldn’t find a street view of the location on Google Maps.

Follow us on Telegram for more trending stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/wtf/google-street-view-car-crash-video-599867.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos