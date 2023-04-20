Middlebury, Tenure, Digital Learning, Sarah Lohnes Watulak





I met Sarah Lohnes Watulak at the Digital Learning Summit at the University of Notre Dame. Over dinner, we hear about Sarah’s journey from tenure professor to her leadership role at Middlebury College as Director of Digital Education and Media. Given her interest in her non-traditional academic career, we asked Sarah if she would be willing to share her story with this community.

Q: What is your role at Middlebury?

A: As Middlebury’s Director of Digital Pedagogy and Media, I work with colleagues in the Office of Digital Learning and Inquiry (DLINQ) to promote learner agency, equity and inclusion, and critical engagement in discourse. We are creating digital learning opportunities and environments that support Surrounding educational technology and digital media. This extends to several areas of my work, such as professional learning programs for faculty related to digital pedagogy and learning technologies, and facilitating an inclusive design studio.

most popular stories

most popular

I also have the privilege of leading a talented team of instructional designers who consult with faculty across the institution on digital learning projects. We partnered with a program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, CA to design and develop competencies from helping Middlebury College faculty integrate their digital storytelling projects into primarily ground courses. I am working on a wide range of projects. Based, fully online, asynchronous degree program. Most recently, we partnered with Institute faculty to launch an online, self-paced, creditless course on the Canvas Catalog platform.

Q: You were a tenured professor. What made you want to move from a professorship to an adjunct position? What was the opportunity at Middlebury that inspired you to make this decision?

A: The impetus for changing roles was initially a personal decision. Adding a child to our own family has spurred the need to be close to family. It really got me thinking about the possibility of causing I started my career right out of college at the Center for Educational Technology in Middlebury, founded with a grant from the Mellon Foundation (which eventually became part of the National Institute for Technology in Liberal Education). became). The all-around story appealed to me and had the added benefit of being close to my in-laws.

The personal connections grabbed my attention, but there were also a few things about the position itself that appealed to me. Most importantly, the position fell within my field of study (educational design and technology) and provided me with the opportunity to participate directly in the application of theory and practice that I had taught in my graduate education design course. about it. Another opportunity for collaboration came in the fact that DLINQ, the organization I plan to join, emphasizes a critical approach to technology. I also valued that perspective and tried to share it with the students in my class.

In short, I felt that the expertise I had built up over my career was valued and needed and that I could continue to learn and grow in this position. To that end, I was also excited that the job description encouraged continued involvement in the scholarship.Ive done research while here so far and have written several articles and book chapters. I had the opportunity to publish it.

I can say that many people are a little shocked at the thought of giving up their tenured positions. Especially since moving to a staff role is seen as a demotion within the academic power structure. (Decline to quote to emphasize the clearly problematic nature of that statement. Another reason I was attracted to the position at Middlebury was the more typical 9:00 a week to his 5:00 I felt like I could continue working in my field and contribute to my field in my working situation.

Q: What advice do you have for other academics who may be considering career paths outside of traditional tenure-track faculty roles?

A: First and foremost, don’t dismiss an opportunity because you think your skill set and rsum/CV don’t exactly match the requirements laid out in the job description. For example, if the job description calls for managerial experience, consider having experience that required similar competencies. You may not have overseen a staff of direct reports, but have you ever managed a team of researchers or graduate assistants? Bringing together diverse stakeholders to deliver a specific result or product Have you ever chaired a committee with a mandate? What strategies have you used to manage complex workloads?

If your role in academia changes, consider how your perspective will benefit your new role. For example, understanding the daily lives of faculty members provides insight into the pressures they face and allows us to communicate across faculty-staff divides in informative and productive ways.

Finally, if you’re trying to maintain a research agenda, be aware that faculty positions aren’t the only thing that allows you to conduct research. If you are moving to a position that intersects your research interests, ask if you will be supported in continuing to conduct and disseminate your research in the context of your new position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/opinion/blogs/learning-innovation/2023/04/20/3-questions-middlebury-colleges-sarah-lohnes-watulak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos