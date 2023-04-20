Four Startups Advance to Spring 2023 George Schultz Innovation Fund Finals





Released on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Four start-ups innovating in life sciences, energy, healthcare IT and medical devices will each compete to co-invest up to $250,000 as finalists in the George Shultz Innovation Fund’s Spring 2023 cohort.

To date, the George Schultz Innovation Fund has invested over $9 million in over 90 companies and raised over $410 million. Funded start-ups include Onchilles Pharma, ExplORer Surgical, ClostraBio, Esya Labs and Super.Tech.

Along the way, the team received guidance and dedicated support from the Polsky Center, business experts, an advisory board, and student innovation fund associates who are training in venture capitalism.

The Spring 2023 Finalists are:

// PersonaDx discovers the first biomarker to identify patients with potentially curable metastases in patients with liver metastases from colorectal cancer. PersonaDx’s mission is to apply patented computational artificial intelligence methods to all solid human tumors, thereby completely revolutionizing the predictive and therapeutic landscape in cancer care.

The inspection platform has three advantages. delineation of which patients can benefit from immediate chemotherapy and avoid risky surgery; discovery of potential therapeutic targets to treat adverse-risk patients.

The start-up validated findings in treated patients in randomized clinical trials and published the results in leading medical journals. The test platform will launch in his 2023.

Founder:

Kevin Donnelly, CEO Sean Pitroda, CMO, Assistant Professor of Radiation and Cellular Oncology, University of Chicago Ralph Weichselbaum, CSO, Daniel K. Ludwig Distinguished Service Professor of Radiation and Cellular Oncology, Chair, Department of Radiation and Cellular Oncology, UChicago Chuan He, John T. Wilson Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Chicago

// Blackcurrant addresses hydrogen market challenges such as limited price visibility, time-consuming contracts, unmet demand for hydrogen, inadequate buyer recruitment tools, and fragmented demand visibility for producers. It’s a breakthrough startup to deal with. Its smart marketplace streamlines hydrogen trading, reducing costs and time for all involved.

This unique platform connects hydrogen producers, transporters and buyers, provides accurate market pricing, and offers price and volume discovery tools that introduce the world’s first hydrogen index. This increased transparency enables better-informed decision-making and increases market efficiency.

Blackcurrant’s platform also incorporates payment processing and transportation portals, reducing the burden on buyers’ procurement teams and sellers’ sales and business development teams. This integrated approach significantly reduces contract negotiation and logistics coordination time. A distinguishing feature of our platform is the disclosure of the carbon intensity of each trade. This allows customers to take advantage of a $3/kg credit from the Inflation Reduction Act to trade green hydrogen.

Founder:

Akshay Thakur, MBA 24, CEO Yaroslav Kharkov, CTO Oleg Ryzhkov, MBA 12, COO

// Decimal Code helps healthcare providers capture underbilled revenue using patented machine learning and natural language processing algorithms that automate automated CPT coding.

Using natural language processing machine learning algorithms, Decimal Code reads operational notes and determines the correct procedural billing code. The core technology is built on his over 15 million procedural cases across 50 hospital systems. Decimal codes are currently focused on CPT coding for pre-approval, surgery, and anesthesia.

Founder:

Joey Panella, MBA 24, CEO Michael Burns, CMO John Vandervest, CTO

// NovaXS Biotech is a medical device startup developing a smart, needle-free drug delivery platform that helps patients optimize their medication process and improve medication adherence.

More than 40% of patients are non-adherent to their chronic disease treatment. For injectables in particular, fear of needles, negative side effects, large dosing errors, and poor administration are the culprits. Backed by Baxter, Techstars and institutional VCs, NovaXS Biotech is transforming the drug delivery industry, giving patients better tools to manage their daily injectables.

Our patent-pending smart needle-free drug delivery platform allows patients to self-administer drugs subcutaneously or intramuscularly without the use of needles and track their treatment progress over time.

Founder:

Alina Su, CEO Jonathan Xing, MBA 23, COO Alex Zou, CTO

About the George Schultz Innovation Fund

Managed by the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the George Schultz Innovation Fund will invest up to $250,000 in early-stage technology ventures emerging from the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory, Fermilab and the Marine Biology Laboratory. provide joint investment funds. Click here for details.

>>In Memoriam: George Pratt Schultz, 1920-2021

