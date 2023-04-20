Google Pixel Tablet price started leaking





Earlier this week, we shared a few more details about the Pixel Tablet, but what’s yet to be revealed is pricing. As Google I/O 2023 approaches, leaks about it are starting to appear.

On Monday, we reported that the Pixel Tablet will come with 8GB of RAM and two storage options. WinFuture’s Roland Quandt now tweets that these sizes he is 128GB and 256GB. This is on par with Pixel phones and a higher base than Apple’s non-Pro iPad lineup.

The Pixel Tablet will be available in up to four colors, depending on the country. Google has already shown off-green with a black frame and beige with a white bezel. The latter could be “porcelain” and the former possibly hazel.

Finally, Quandt said today that the Pixel Tablet “seems to be priced between €600 and €650,” which would be between $657 and $711.

For comparison, the Pixel 7 retails for $649 in Europe and $599 in the US. An early Amazon listing, which has since been removed, suggested the Charging Speaker Dock cost $129, so include that bundle in your price.

For comparison, the 128GB (2560 x 1600) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is $699 with an 11-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and S Pen stylus.

Pixel tablet details:

