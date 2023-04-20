Continuous innovation in the IP domain, boosting new career growth





PARIS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — During the 2023 MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress, Huawei’s Technology Summit, themed “Continuous Innovation in the IP Domain, Driving New Growth” will take place. was successfully held at the Paris Exhibition Center in Paris. The summit will discuss target network architectures, protocol evolutions and automation techniques in hopes that carriers will build converged IP networks to improve efficiency, and help carriers transition from ISPs to MSPs. and introduced digital managed network solutions and architectures aimed at helping accelerate new initiatives. Growth of B2B services.

Zuo Meng, Vice President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line

According to industry development trends, Sameer Malik, senior analyst at Omdia, said that with the massive deployment of 5G and Gigabit home broadband around the world and the acceleration of the digital transformation of the industry, the IP transformation of carriers Port networks not only increase bandwidth, but also provide intelligent connectivity for transporting multiple services with differentiated SLA guarantees. This, coupled with network advantages, allows the carrier to expand his B2B services.

In terms of network architecture, Gu Rui, vice president of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, detailed the future-oriented IP target network architecture. He explained that the architecture features ultra-broadband, full-service transport, advanced automation, one-stop service and green design. Technologies such as Wi-Fi 7, 800GE, and orthogonal architecture help build an ultra-broadband his infrastructure his network that meets the requirements of the ultimate user experience. All-in-one hardware platform and network slicing meet converged transport requirements and offer differentiated his SLA guarantees. Enables advanced automation based on SRv6 and network digital maps. We provide one-stop services to B2B customers based on the carrier’s IP leased line and digital managed network. In addition, energy-saving and emission-reduction innovations at equipment, network, and operational levels help build green IP networks and ensure sustainable network development.

Regarding protocol evolution, Huawei’s chief IP protocol expert Robin Li said that SRv6 is one of the best protocols for IP network evolution. The SRv6 standards and technologies are maturing. Over 160 networks have been deployed with his SRv6 worldwide and the deployment is increasing. Carsten Rossenhvel, co-founder and CTO of the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC), presented the results of his SRv6 multi-vendor interoperability tests for 2023. A total of eight mainstream vendors participated in the test, including Huawei. SRv6 test cases cover all scenarios including basic routing protocols, SRv6 policies, header compression, reliability, OAM and more. Over the past six years, more and more vendors have joined his SRv6 interoperability tests, and application scenarios have been fully validated.

When it comes to automation, IETF Internet Architecture Board member Wu Qin says the age of autonomous networks (ANs) has arrived. AN technology is developing towards network programmability and openness, separation of service definition and implementation, network digitization, intelligent management, and other important directions. Telemetry-based network digital maps visualize networks from dimensions such as infrastructure, networks, slices, routes, services, and applications. It also enables simulation validation of configuration intent and traffic optimization. This allows carriers to better manage their physical networks with digital capabilities.

For B2B services for telecom operators, Wen Huizhi, Chief Solution Architect of Huawei Data Communication Production Line, highlighted the architectural design and solution of digital managed network services. Carriers design in five domains, including physical network, user network, O&M, security, and service, to provide differentiated assurance, cross-domain collaboration, all-scenario protection, and NaaS capabilities to meet tenant-level O&M requirements. Must provide.

Finally, Zuo Meng, vice president of Huawei’s data communication product line, said that Huawei will work with carriers and industry partners to promote the evolution of target IP networks to create better converged ultra-broadband IP networks. and accelerate the digital transformation of new scenarios, services, and industries to help drive business success and new growth for our customers.

Source Huawei

