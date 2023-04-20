Army showcases in-house innovation at Commanders Meet





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said at the ongoing Army Commanders’ Conference in the capital on Wednesday that equipment will focus on solutions in niche technology, innovation, surveillance, artificial intelligence, training, robotics, virtual reality and operational logistics. Exhibit was considered. The Indian Army showcased a wide range of innovations made by soldiers in various facilities such as technical training and operations. The displays included radios, UAVs, software tools, equipment for observing and correcting artillery fire, and more. Equipment to support command and control of elements in combat, carrying loads over hills, kamikaze drones, loitering ammunition, quadcopters capable of firing missiles, and primarily for combat at the tactical level. There were other aids.

The Army Design Bureau, ADG, investigated such a surge in military innovation and that even prototypes were being produced in such short spans, and when the Army issued a problem statement, the entire process was actually accelerated. Additionally, the necessary financial and technical support was organized by the Army Design Bureau (ADB). ADB also helped build relationships with academia and R&D institutions.

Among the array of devices to grab attention was the Abhyant Tethered Drone. This is a unique surveillance tethered drone system. The drone can stay in the air for a long time at an altitude of 100 meters. Secure data communication is guaranteed while avoiding tethered requirements. It is highly portable and can be installed in light vehicles. Higher induction is possible due to lower manufacturing costs. It is an excellent piece of equipment for battalion- and brigade-level tactical commanders and helps increase battlefield transparency.

The loitering ammo class had Nagastra 1. Drones are designed for use in reconnaissance, detection, and strike missions. Sensing elements include EO/IR cameras, depending on mission requirements. The total weight of the equipment is 8 kg. The Nagastra has an endurance of 60 minutes and a range of 150 km. The probability circle error is only 3 meters. The weight of the warhead is about 1 kg.

There was a ULPGM in the family of drones. Designed for operation at high altitudes. The drone can fly up to 10-15 km. The target is locked in the seeker video before releasing the weapon. The aiming position can be changed even after release.

Accurate micro drone kamikaze strikes are very useful, especially in rebel environments. A micro drone with a duration of 30 minutes was exhibited. These drones can operate effectively in GPS-denied environments. Drones have AI-based capabilities that distinguish between unarmed humans and those with weapons.

A portable gondola – Teevra Vaahi – for carrying luggage uphill was on display. For units operating in mountainous terrain, it will certainly be a blessing. Teevra Vaahi can also be used to carry loads down slopes.

Equipment for improving the accuracy of artillery fire was also exhibited. Gunners have always tried to optimize the effectiveness of the initial salvo. If the first salvo hits correctly, the most destruction at the edge of the target, including casualties, is caused by the first salvo. The aids on display for artillery observatory officers will have a decisive impact on firing effectiveness by making the target acquisition process more accurate.

The measures taken by the military undoubtedly spurred the spirit of innovation among the common people. The availability of funding for R&D facilities provides the necessary incentives to pursue projects within an organization.

Brig SK Chatterji (Retd), editor Bharatshakti.in

