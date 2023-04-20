Xiaomi’s next 4K-capable set-top box will run Google TV instead of Android TV





The streaming device market is slowly filling up with some great options for 4K streaming media players such as the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Walmart’s own Challenger was certified on the Google Play Console a few days ago. The new 4K Onn Google TV Streamer is just $20, well below the competition. Walmart isn’t the only one to introduce a new Google TV box, as Xiaomi teases its own 4K-capable set-top box with a few software and hardware upgrades.

Xiaomi first launched the Mi Box S in 2018 and it is still available worldwide. The company is now revamping its streaming device in the form of the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd generation). As reported by 9to5Google, the set-top box will soon be available outside of China, though pricing remains unknown for the time being.

One of the most notable upgrades here is the new Google TV interface. Comparing Google TV and Android TV shows a number of improvements, including the ability to track multiple titles from different services in a unified interface. In addition, the latest TV Box S comes with many Google products such as Google Assistant and Chromecast. Like the 2018 model, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos in addition to 4K HDR with maximum 60fps playback.

TV Box S (2nd Gen) is powered by a quad-core CPU with Cortex-A55 core and ARM Mali G31 MP2. In contrast, previous versions contained Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-450 GPUs. It also includes 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Its Bluetooth connectivity has been upgraded to version 5.2, as opposed to Bluetooth 4.2 on previous models.

Visually, the new streaming device looks similar to the legacy model, but the Xiaomi logo replaces “Mi” (Xiaomi dropped that branding in 2021).

The remote has also been redesigned with four shortcut buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and the app drawer. There is also a new shortcut for the Xiaomi TV+ app. Previously, there was only a Netflix button and a Live TV button. As before, the Google Assistant button is on the top of the remote, just below the power button.

No word on when it will be available for purchase worldwide, but the device is currently available via AliExpress for a retail price of £100.99.

