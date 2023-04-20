What can business leaders learn from this new innovation in the dating app industry?





Amit Samsukha

Dating apps have been central to young people’s lives for quite some time. Despite the myriad of different dating apps available, they often have the same concept. hopefully start dating. But the target audience is tired of going through that lengthy process.

To combat this, dinner dating apps are popping up on the market, potentially replacing older dating apps.

What is a dinner dating app?

Traditional dating apps lock users into messages for weeks before starting an actual date. Dinner dating apps eliminate this tedious period with a focus on instant arrangement of real-time dates at restaurants, bars and cafes.

Let’s look at two potential concepts for these apps.

Concept 1: Posting dining spots

This concept has already been implemented in one or two apps on the market. In this use case, the user lists bars, restaurants, cafes, or other hangout places that they would like to go to. Another user can access this information to get coffee, go to lunch, or go to the bar. As soon as the first user approves this request, the date is ready! You can

One example of such an app is Dine. However, the platform is only available in eight major cities.

Concept 2: Scan Encounters

This concept uses a similar vision, but a different approach. Users can enter the restaurant and scan a dedicated QR code within the app. The app will list all other guests who are currently at the property open on the date. Users can request to join other users. Other users may accept, decline or skip such requests.

This concept allows users to go on dates in real time without going through the lengthy texting process. So far, this concept hasn’t been implemented as far as I can see, but there’s still a lot to learn from potential concepts like this.

The function that makes this work

Software products rely on their functionality to differentiate themselves from other products. Let’s take a look at some of the features that work on our dinner dating app.

1. Detailed list

Dinner dating apps are meant to list all the popular dining spots in their interface.

2. Profile lock

Security and privacy should always be a top priority for any software. Therefore, locking and unlocking profiles is a must-have feature for such an app. This allows users to decide if they want to connect with others at a particular time.

3. Restore access

Having an undo button is nothing short of a time machine feature that saves people from embarrassment and unnecessary meetings. This button allows the user to unsend the request if they accidentally approached someone. This is essential for maintaining a user-friendly interface.

4. Settings filter

Whether online dating or offline dating. Everyone has their preferences when choosing a partner. These filters are essential for building any kind of user profile, regardless of the purpose of your application.

What can app developers learn from these concepts?

What are the characteristics of this new concept of dating apps? In the ever-changing technology industry, learning to stay on top of the latest trends is essential for all developers in this space.

1. Be innovative

Coming up with innovative new ideas is no longer the sole responsibility of the user. Developers should also do this. Sharing new ideas with clients and helping them build unique concepts of software fosters healthy relationships between all involved.

2. Security implementation

Cybersecurity is the number one concern in this technologically advanced world. It is difficult to know which software tools share our personal information with third parties. Therefore, developers must be familiar with the security implementations of the software they develop for their clients and be transparent about the data they collect and share.

3. Familiar with AI and ML

Emerging concepts such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to transform the app development space. As such, developers should be familiar with these concepts so that they can take advantage of their benefits in their particular projects. When it comes to spaces on dinner dating apps, this can come in the form of algorithmic matching or suggested date spaces.

Just as the dating space is constantly evolving, so are other app development spaces. Developers should take note of these trends and channel them into their own spaces that users will appreciate.

