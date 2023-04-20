Google Pixel tablet prices leaked online suggesting it will come in two colorways





The Google Pixel Tablet first appeared at last year’s Google I/O event. As this year’s Google I/O approaches, multiple rumors about its design and specifications have surfaced on his web. Pricing details for the tablet have now leaked ahead of its official launch, with the Pixel Tablet said to ship with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Available in Porcelain and Haze colors. The Google Pixel Tablet is expected to feature the Tensor G2 chipset and may support 18W charging.

Tipster Roland Quandt shared the Google Pixel Tablet’s alleged price on Twitter. According to the tipster, the upcoming tablet will cost him €600-650 (about Rs 54,000-58,000). It is said to have two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. It is now offered in Haze and Porcelain color options. Google has already introduced this tablet with a black frame and beige color.

For comparison, the Pixel 7 is priced at €599 (around Rs 53,000) in the UK for the 128 GB storage variant, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at €849 (around Rs 76,000).

A recent leak suggests four colorways for the Pixel tablet. It runs on Android 13 and has a 10.95 inch display with support for Google’s USI 2.0 stylus. The tablet will be powered by the Google Tensor G2 SoC.

The Google Pixel tablet is said to have 8GB of RAM and can offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Google is rumored to bundle a charging speaker dock with the tablet. It will likely feature 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensors on the front and rear, and will also support 18W charging.

Google’s Pixel tablets were teased by the company at the Google I/O event last May, alongside the Pixel 7 series of smartphones. It could be announced alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a at Google I/O this year.

