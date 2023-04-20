HCLTechs Culture of Innovation Drives Growth





C. Vijayakumar (CVK), CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech

HCL Tech

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) is a $12 billion global technology company with 220,000 employees in 54 countries, providing digital transformation, engineering, R&D and software product services. I recently spoke with CEO and Managing Director He C. Vijayakumar (CVK). He shared his thoughts on transitioning businesses to digital services, leading global organizations, and transforming the fan experience at MetLife Stadium.

Advances in superchargers

HCLTech has undergone a major transformation in the last few years. The company is shifting from traditional service offerings to a strategy focused on digital solutions by leveraging technologies such as cloud analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity to support enterprises’ digital transformation. Did. Known as ‘Moto’, the initiative has grown over 25% annually over the past few years and is now an important part of the HCLTechs portfolio.

The IT market presents a $500 billion market opportunity for software products. HCLTech set out to capitalize on that opportunity by building a software product for its clients. Traditionally, we were a services business, but we realized we needed to create a separate portfolio in the IT market. Building on its legacy of building software products for customers, CVK said he decided to make a strategic move to build a product and platform business.

Through both organic and inorganic means, HCLTech now creates a software products business worth $1.4 billion, delivering a solid return on investment. To further fuel its growth in this area, the company has acquired a range of mature products from his IBM. IBM helps you modernize and breathe new life into these products, drive growth and stay ahead of the competition.

culture of innovation

Leading a global team of nearly 220,000 employees across 54 countries is no small feat. CVK recognizes that having a strong leadership team is critical to our success. Most of the leaders in the organization have grown with the company, with the average tenure of the top 30 leaders being his 20 years and the average tenure of the top 100 leaders being his 15 years. We have a highly loyal and dedicated leadership team that understands our business, our clients and our people. Our team is a huge force in our continued growth and strong corporate culture.

Another important aspect of an organization’s innovation culture is empowerment. Through the ‘Idea Partnership’, all employees can submit their own ideas, which will be evaluated and evaluated. When ideas impact clients, they are implemented and recognized, empowered, and lead to learning organizations that generate ideas. This program is for the company.

We believe that when people are happy, excited and full of energy, we achieve great results for our clients. CVK affirms that this strategy has always worked in good times and bad.

technology trends

The tech industry is constantly evolving and CVK has identified two key trends that will already have a major impact in 2023.

The first trend is the democratization of technologies such as cloud analytics, AI, and IoT. These technologies are becoming more accessible and accelerating business transformation in many industries. Whether in financial services, banking, fraud, analytics, risk assessment or management, these technologies are transforming how each of these industries operates, he said.

The second trend he discussed is the growing importance of technology to support sustainability. He explained that more investments and companies will move in to build more sustainable technology solutions.

Future of HCLTech

Technology has always been an important part of running a business, and with the advent of new technologies, it has become even more so. CVK expects customers to continue to invest in technology beyond 2023.

Our customers want to find more efficient ways to reduce costs so they can continue to invest in their digital transformation. Driving the idea of ​​digital transformation. Through our zero-cost digital transformation solutions, we can increase our customers’ efficiencies by using sustainable products and reinvesting the savings into additional digital programs in the future, said CVK. I’m here.

Transforming the fan experience

In 2022, MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets, has selected HCLTech as its official digital transformation partner. Our purpose is to bring together the best technology and people to drive progress for our clients, our communities and our planet. It captures the desire for what we want to do, he said, CVK.

HCLTech will leverage its technology and expertise to help MetLife Stadium deliver a better experience for fans, whether in the stands or on the sidelines, through immersive, real-time digital engagement. I am aiming for HCLTech is building solutions to improve the fan experience and will continue to work with MetLife Stadium, the Jets and the Giants to improve their digital presence, analytics and overall fan experience.

Curiosity and its impact on leadership

Curiosity is a key driver of growth and innovation in today’s fast-paced business world. As a leader, cultivating curiosity in yourself and your team can lead to new opportunities and improved performance.

CVK emphasized that while it’s easy to keep doing the same task for a long period of time, being curious and seeking new opportunities allows you to grow and learn in your role. Curiosity and learning go together. Curiosity drives the desire to learn, and the desire to learn manifests itself in the desire to learn and to play different roles. It’s a continuum, he pointed out. This cycle of curiosity, learning, and new exposure is essential to keeping an organization alive and motivated.

Cultivating a culture of curiosity and learning is especially important for tech companies, CVK said. Encouraging employees to explore new technologies and ideas can lead to breakthrough innovations that propel the company forward.

Right shoulder rising moment

As you progress through your career, you’ll often find yourself trying to reach the upper-right quadrant of a 2-by-2 matrix where success, growth, and upward momentum intersect.

CVK explained that while there were no specific moments for him, his career was a journey of continuous growth and built on his past successes. With each of his successes, he grows his confidence and conviction in his abilities and pushes himself to new heights.

A journey full of small successes and big victories has brought me to where I am today. We conclude that CVK is an ongoing journey of building on our achievements and learning new things.

