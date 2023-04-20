Virginia Tech researchers aim to hold and feed AI cakes





When we talk about artificial intelligence at CleanTechnica, we often focus on self-driving cars. Since Tesla has pursued self-driving cars along with battery electric vehicles, these topics seem to go hand in hand, and some people think they are. For some of us, the idea of ​​gasoline or EVs without self-driving capabilities is kind of heretical.

But as with any dogma, it’s always good to ask questions. As we focus on clean technologies and solutions to climate change, we need to look at both EV and autonomous vehicle technologies and assess the environmental benefits of each. While EVs are clearly a good alternative to ICE, we have occasionally examined their impact, especially with regard to inefficient EVs, which use more energy and occupy an abnormally large portion of the battery supply. rice field.

A recent article from Virginia Tech shows that we need to do this for self-driving cars and other AI technologies as well. It has great potential for many benefits to humanity, but we need to look at the environmental costs objectively so that we can make well-informed decisions. Big problem: associated energy consumption.

To provide context on the energy consumption of AI technology, VT’s PR team gave an example. It took him nine days for OpenAI to train one of his early model chatbots called MegatronLM, during which he consumed 27,648 kilowatt-hours of energy. This energy usage is equivalent to what three average US homes use in his year.

The large amount of energy required to train AI models highlights the importance of developing more energy-efficient ways for AI to reduce its carbon footprint and move toward a more sustainable future. is emphasized.

As per a press release from one university, they want to let us know they are part of the solution. Walid Saad, a professor at Virginia Tech and his Next-G Faculty Lead for Innovation at Virginia Tech on his campus, is working with Amazon on a concept called Green Federated Learning (Green FL). explored the development of sustainable AI through

As more people adopt these types of technologies at scale (ChatGPT and large language models are examples), find ways to make them more sustainable, energy efficient, and environmentally friendly. is essential. Said said. Otherwise, the benefits of AI can become more of an ethical issue, especially when thinking about carbon footprint.

This innovative approach involves implementing collaborative AI algorithms using distributed machine learning techniques. By leveraging this technology, the research team aims to reduce the energy consumption associated with traditional AI, ultimately working towards a more sustainable future for the field. It is hoped that the development of Green FL will allow us to leverage AI without compromising our commitment to environmental sustainability.

Walid Saad and his team are focused on finding ways to make distributed AI systems, such as federated learning systems, more energy efficient and sustainable during both the training and inference phases. To achieve this goal, the research team aims to minimize the energy consumption associated with AI algorithms, improve the scalability of large numbers of wirelessly interconnected devices, and increase the impact of these technologies on the overall environment. We are looking for ways to reduce the impact. Through their work, Saad and his team aim to pave the way for using AI in a more sustainable and green way.

Seeking efficiency doesn’t mean giving up the benefits of AI technology

I have to admit that when I first read the headline of the VT article, I was a little dizzy at first. Some have legitimate environmental issues, like the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency environmental debates, while others are just looking for excuses for prejudices and political agendas.

But after reading the VT article, it’s clear that their researchers aren’t just trying to smash some kind of neoradite or pro-national ax against artificial intelligence technology. We work hard to identify the solution, not just the problem.

Among these solutions is Federated Learning. A distributed machine learning approach that trains a model or algorithm using data stored in multiple distributed devices rather than centralized locations or cloud servers. Rather than sending the data to a central location, the data remains on the device and the model is trained where it is collected. This method improves privacy and security because sensitive data never leaves the device, and reduces the amount of data that needs to be transferred and stored, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

By leveraging information aggregated in data from different devices, Federated Learning helps when individual data is sparsely available, while a collective pool of data provides more insight and more Enables the deployment of powerful AI algorithms. Federated learning is a technique that can improve collaboration while reducing energy consumption and making AI more sustainable.

Federated Learning improves power efficiency by reducing the amount of data that needs to be transferred and stored, and can significantly reduce energy consumption. Additionally, models are trained on distributed devices instead of central cloud servers, reducing the need for long-distance data transfers and saving energy.

In addition, the model is only partially trained on each device instead of fully, which reduces the time required to train the entire model, potentially leading to more efficient energy usage. Leveraging local data while using fewer resources and energy, federated learning is an effective approach to making AI more sustainable and energy efficient.

For EVs, this could mean not only lower energy consumption, but also longer range with computer hardware for future autonomous driving.

Essentially, this means that you can reap the benefits of machine learning and related AI technologies without unnecessary impact on your environment. And indeed, this is the heart of clean technology. Unlike the far-left extremist groups that set fire to dealership SUVs and chop tires to punish consumption, the idea is instead to maintain as much as possible what humanity loves while at the same time addressing the needs of the environment. should help deal with

If VT’s research (and the efforts of others working on Federated Learning) is successful, it could be a true win-win solution for AI technology.

