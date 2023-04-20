it looks like fluff





Job seekers use a variety of tactics to build their resumes. According to resume building site Kickresume, which recently analyzed her 176,220 resumes written in 2022, 69% of the majority stick to her one page. We found that his 13% of job seekers also use AI.

There are various rules for the content of resumes. Use strong verbs like “improved” and “directed”. Reflects the language of the job description for the desired job. Avoid filler words like “frequently” and “thoroughly.”

Another thing to remember: Don’t overuse generic buzzwords that are cluttered and not always helpful in justifying your candidacy.

TopResume’s career expert Amanda Augustine says, “It’s fine to use one or two, but when you put these adjectives in front of every verb, every noun, it really looks like fluff. .”

Here are seven buzzwords Augustine recommends using sparingly.

Professional, Skilled, Strategically Motivated, Passionate, Creative Experienced

Using these adjectives is like saying don’t show.

“Everyone can say that they are creative,” Augustine adds, adding, “Demonstrate your creativity in the work experience section, or do X, Y, Z because of your creativity. It is much more important to explain what we have achieved,” he added.

“Not everyone says ‘bad’ when used alone once,” she says. It doesn’t look good if you use or more than once on your resume.” Unless you have hard evidence that you are “motivated”, “strategic”, etc., any of these claims are actually true. There is no way for an employer to determine if there is.

As you write your resume, ask yourself, “What impact did what you did have?” says her Octavia Goredema, career coach and author of “PREP, PUSH, PIVOT.” and “What did it take you to do that?”

Don’t miss it: Want to make money, work and life smarter and more successful? Sign up for our new newsletter!

check out:

How to format your resume the right way, according to an expert: “A standard template has three sections.”

Professionals, choose only 6 skills to highlight on your resume: The section should not be “verbal vomiting”

Including these in-demand skills in your resume can be the key to getting hired

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/20/buzzwords-to-avoid-using-on-your-resume.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos