Google Creates AI-Powered Human Marketing Ads





Google is reportedly adding generative artificial intelligence (AI) to its advertising business.

The Financial Times cited an internal presentation titled “AI-Powered Advertising 2023” on Wednesday (April 19), saying the company will use the technology in the coming months to replace human marketers. We plan to create advertisements based on materials created by

It’s the latest example of how the big tech sector continues to embrace AI, with Google’s CEO recently comparing the technology to the discovery of fire and electricity, warning that society is unprepared for its rapid development. .

According to the FT, Google’s advertising business is already using AI to create prompts to encourage users to purchase products.

But by integrating the company’s latest generative AI with the same thing behind Google’s Bard chatbot, it can create far more sophisticated campaigns similar to those created by marketing agencies, the report said. says.

According to Google’s presentation, advertisers can provide creative content such as images, videos and text for their campaigns, and AI will remix this content to create ads based on their target audience.

A person familiar with Google’s presentation told the FT he was concerned that the tool could spread misinformation because the text generated by the AI ​​chatbot could confidently lie. rice field.

Optimized to get new customers, you never know what the truth is, the person said.

Concerns of this sort are driving calls for regulation of AI, but as PYMNTS wrote earlier this week, the rapid development of the technology is causing it to stagnate as regulators and legislators around the world race to address it. It has proven to be a challenge.

Among the recent calls for increased oversight of AI was a letter received on Monday (April 17) from a group of European parliamentarians. The group hopes that AI law will ensure that the development of highly powerful artificial intelligence moves in a direction that is human-centric, safe and trustworthy. It adds that the topic requires serious political attention.

This is part of what PYMNTS calls a tug-of-war between regulation and innovation, where companies are rolling out AI-related innovations as governments demand closer scrutiny of the technology.

Samsung is reportedly considering switching its default smartphone search engine from Google to Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing, a move that has prompted Google to reinvigorate efforts to rebuild its search engine. It is reported.

Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk has announced plans to launch a generative AI company to compete with OpenAI, the developer behind the much-talked-about ChatGPT AI tool that started the modern technological arms race. writes PYMNTS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/artificial-intelligence-2/2023/google-to-make-ai-powered-ads-based-on-human-marketing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos