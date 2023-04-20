Virginia Tech was announced as the first accredited Digital Well university. VTx





Crook said he found what he saw at Virginia Tech very inspiring. Pilot The first round of his program saw active student engagement. [Students] I want to keep working and move forward.

One of these programs was a four-week Digital Wellbeing Challenge that gave students the tools and strategies to use technology intentionally while prioritizing academic success and overall wellbeing. . According to the pre- and post-evaluation results, he 73.8% of the participating students reported behavioral changes such as not using the phone during class and spending time with friends.

One of the challenges was eating lunch without a cell phone, says Bianca Campos. We just put our phones away and had a great time. I think that there are times when I get distracted, especially when I’m eating. It was nice to have the ability to actually engage with friends.

Campos said the conversation felt more complicated because he wasn’t multitasking on the phone.

Campos says you’re really more committed to what they’re saying.

Digital wellbeing is essentially when students feel empowered to align their values ​​with their behavior, use their devices in ways that support their personal goals, and are asked to connect with the physical world. is to rethink the role of devices in

Digital wellbeing impacts the mental health and academic performance of students at Virginia Tech and around the world, said Fritsch. We hope to share our insights and approaches with other universities. This ensures that when students graduate, they will graduate with digital wellbeing skills that enable them to be more productive and build meaningful relationships.

The Digital Wellness Institute reserves this accreditation for institutions such as:

Appoint a Campus Digital Wellness Champion and/or Director of Digital Wellness

Provide digital wellness education to students

Measure students’ digital proficiency

Integrate digital wellness awareness into the classroom and spread throughout the campus environment

Develop positive digital practices for faculty

Join the Coalition for Collegiate Digital Wellbeing

Amy Blankson, CEO of the Digital Wellness Institute, said: “Their dedication to creating an inclusive digital environment that supports a thriving community, led by Laurie Fritsch, Digital Her Wellbeing Her Champion at Virginia Tech, is exemplary and encourages more universities to I look forward to following your lead.”

Our devices aren’t going away, Fritsch said. We all need to figure out strategies that help us maximize the good and minimize the bad. This allows you to live a happy life even off-screen.

Read the announcement to learn more about the Digital Wellness Institute. Also, to join the live webinar at his Digital Wellness Day on May 5, please visit here. For more information on the JOMO (campus) program, please visit jomocampus.com.

