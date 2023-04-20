Google ordered the mayor of Montreal to pay $500,000 for links to defamatory posts.





Google argued that the Quebec defamation law did not apply to the case.

canadian press

Jacob Cerebrin

Published April 19, 2023

A Quebec High Court judge ordered Google to pay $500,000 after Google restored a link to a post falsely accusing a Montreal man of being a pedophile. The Google app displayed on his iPad on March 19, 2018 in Baltimore. Photo by Patrick Semansky /THE CANADIAN PRESS Contents of the article

A Quebec High Court judge has ordered Google to pay $500,000 for restoring a link to an online post that falsely accused a Montreal man of being a pedophile. rice field.

In a ruling late last month, Judge Azimuddin Hussein ordered the company to remove links to the post from its Quebec search results. The judge said search engines have a responsibility under Quebec law to remove links to illegal content, including defamatory posts, if they are made aware of them.

The man, whose identity is protected by a ban, first discovered defamatory content in 2007 when he used Google to search for his name. The court ruling described him as a prominent businessman with a long track record in both Canada and the United States.

Like Franz Kafkas’ character Josef K. in The Trial, according to Hussain, the plaintiff wakes up one day to find himself accused of a crime he didn’t commit. In the case of the plaintiff, he had already been convicted of a crime and was accused of a particularly heinous crime.

With the help of a friend, the plaintiff attempted to remove the material from the website where it was originally posted, without success. He also asked Google to remove links to the website and short excerpts from the site from search engine results pages.

Google ignored the plaintiffs, saying it could do nothing, saying it could remove hyperlinks to the Canadian version of the search engine but not the US version, and after a Supreme Court ruling in 2011, the Canadian version was reinstated. allowed to appear. Before a Canadian court on an unrelated issue involving the publication of hyperlinks, the judge wrote.

Google did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

In 2009, Google removed links to this post from search results displayed on its Canadian website, according to the ruling. Google removed the link twice more at the man’s request after the post reappeared in search results later that year and in his 2011.

But in 2015, after a man found a link to the content again in Google search results, the company refused to remove it.

As plaintiffs went through a dark odyssey of removing defamatory posts from public circulation, they found themselves helpless in the surreal and intolerable modern online ecosystem, the judge wrote. .

Hussain limited the scope of his decision to Google’s refusal to remove links to posts in 2015 and subsequent events.

The man, now in his early 70s, told the court he believes potential clients called off the deal because he saw the post, adding that his previously successful career had begun to skyrocket.

Two friends testified that they refused to use their influence to help him find a job.

According to the ruling, his personal relationships also suffered, including those with his two sons.

One son testified that his girlfriend’s parents refused to meet his father because of defamatory Internet posts. said he asked about a post involving his father.

Previously, he was a boastful, confident and oversized personality, the judge wrote of the plaintiff. He then became a shell of his former self, prone to anger, withdrawal, heavy drinking, and suicidal thoughts.

Google, which is headquartered in California and incorporated under Delaware law, argued that Quebec defamation law did not apply in this case and that it was not obligated under U.S. law to remove the link. The company also argued that it would not be held liable under the free trade agreements of Canada, the United States and Mexico, even if the Quebec Act applied.

The judge disagreed. Hussain said that while it is true that Google is not responsible for the content of linked sites under Quebec law and has no obligation to monitor that content, he was informed that he facilitated access to illegal material. Google said it has an obligation to act.

Hussein awarded $500,000 in moral damages to a man who originally sought $6 million in damages. But the judge refused to award punitive damages because he had a good faith belief that Google was acting lawfully when it refused to remove his link in 2015. .

The judge also singled out the two websites that published the original defamatory posts and determined that the search results available in Quebec do not include links to pages on these sites that mention the plaintiff’s name. I’ve asked Google to do this.

The plaintiff had asked for a permanent ban on the disclosure of his identity, but Hussein said he tended to deny the request. I had time to appeal that part to the Superior Court.

