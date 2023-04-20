Governor Polis Launches Initiative to Drive Tech Innovation Across Colorado





Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Economic Development and International Trade recently announced a new public-private initiative to position the state as a leader in innovation and job creation.

Dubbed TechHubNow!, the initiative will compete with tech hubs across the country for federal designation under CHIPS and science law, a strategy advocated by the Biden administration. This process will select 20 hubs nationwide. Once selected, a $500 million federal fund will grant funding to the tech hub to improve economic growth and strengthen US-based technology.

Colorado is home to a thriving ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurial culture, Polis said in a statement. From world-class institutions of higher education to our highly talented and educated workforce, we continue to position ourselves as leaders in the industries of the future.

Colorado consistently ranks among the top states for education and recently ranked 7th in the nation for growth in tech jobs, with 10,174 new jobs in 2022, growing at 4.3%. Added. It also ranks as one of the states with the highest percentage of adults with tertiary education in the nation (44%), the fourth highest labor force participation rate (68%), and the fourth highest percentage of the working population. I’m here. STEM workers (9%).

In addition to announcing the new initiative, Polis and OEDIT hosted a roundtable with Alejandra Castillo, Assistant Secretary for Economic Development, and state business leaders to discuss technology and potential technology hub designations. TechHubNow! aims to accelerate statewide collaboration and bring together partners who can develop fair and competitive applications for TechHub designation.

Wendy Lea, co-founder and chairman of Energize Colorado, said this is the largest competitive and catalytic funding opportunity offered by the Department of Commerce to strengthen and further develop Colorado’s technology ecosystem. says there is. Pursuing our success will ensure that we continue to advance our position as a national innovation leader, drive a wide range of statewide opportunities for technology careers that sustain families, and become a premier inclusive global technology hub. can be

OEDIT will hold its third conference later this month to create various applications for the tech hub. Through these conferences, the OEDITs Business Funding and Incentives Division and the Office of Rural Opportunities reached out to more than 120 people from more than 60 public and private organizations across the state, including research institutes, nonprofits, and private advanced industry partners. I got involved with people. A private sector group collectively made his seven-figure financial commitment to directly accelerate applications in the coming months.

Eve Lieberman, executive director of OEDIT, said Colorado is known for its top talent, strong research and development, advanced and growing industries, and strong public-private partnerships. TechHubNow! spotlights these strengths and accelerates statewide collaboration to position Colorado as a competitive location for Technology Hub designation.

