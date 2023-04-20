What Bard said when Google VC asked AI about the value of diversity in work





There are many studies showing that humans are prone to bias in hiring decisions, and there are concerns that artificial intelligence may repeat those deficiencies rather than overcome them. Bonita Stewart, managing partner at Alphabet-owned Google’s AI-focused VC Gradient, said Bard passed early, albeit simple, tests.

Stewart asked Bard, the first public version of Google’s generative AI chatbot and a competitor to the Microsoft-funded OpenAI ChatGPT, about the value of diversity in a company. She says the bard was “on the mark” with the response.

AI has created many of the points she makes when arguing for greater diversity in the workplace.

That’s what Bard told her, Stewart, interviewed by Deirdre Bosa at this week’s CNBC Sustainable Returns virtual event.

“It’s important for decision-making, it’s important for early innovation. We’re going to be building products and services for everyone, so it’s important to make sure we understand how to create an inclusive workforce.” It also guarantees a solid contribution to the bottom line.”

Gradient is looking for founders who are incorporating this AI “moat of data” and “go-to expertise” into their business, she said.

“Whether it’s ChatGPT or Bard, it’s coming and it will be in the enterprise,” she said.

However, she emphasized that as AI is adopted, it is important that technology developments reflect the diversity of developments. “It’s a skill that has to be built,” Stewart said.

She noted that 25% of students attending historically black colleges and universities are interested in STEM, and industry needs to expose these students to tech companies. This is a problem that major her HBCUs, including Howard University, have been trying to solve.

“Exposure is important early on,” she said.

Reducing the risk of bias by building algorithms with diversity in mind is only possible with a diverse workforce as part of the development of the actual product.

Companies risk repeating the classic model of not pushing ahead with building diverse teams until they reach a critical mass, but Stewart says building diverse teams early is even more important with new technologies. said to be important.

However, not all team members have to be software developers. “You can be a lawyer, a business her leader, or a revenue or human resources representative. There are so many facets to technology,” she said. “We shouldn’t sit on the sidelines for all of this technology to come out,” she added.

As AI becomes mainstream, thinking about generational diversity can become as important as ethnic, racial, and gender diversity. She has studied baby boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z desks for her workers, and as AI products are embedded in many businesses and services, they can also be designed for generational differences. said to be essential.

“Thinking about the value of the revenue you’re creating can have a lasting impact if it wasn’t comprehensive early on,” says Stewart.

The hiring debate is taking place at a time when the tech industry is laying off workers at an even faster pace than after the dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s. “I think he’s had more than 131,000 job cuts in the tech industry, but those are names to watch,” Stewart said.

Google is one of the leading technology companies to announce significant job cuts.

Stewart said he hopes these companies aren’t simply using a “last-in-first-out” “LIFO” approach to layoffs, but the widespread layoffs have resulted in more diversity efforts. There is a fear of going backwards.

Beyond technology specifically, Stewart said he believes big companies should take advantage of technology spills. Technology has long been a closed sector, with workers moving from tech company to tech company but stuck outside. “This is a real opportunity,” she said. “I expect that Fortune 1000 companies whose boardrooms have digital transformation as a top priority will say, ‘This is an opportunity to think about all this talent that has become available. This cross-fertilization can occur across the Fortune 1000.”

