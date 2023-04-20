18 Industry Insiders Share Top Tips for Tech Entrepreneurs





Getty

The tech industry is full of blockbuster success stories that excite entrepreneurs. After all, Amazon was once just an idea, and how many of you even heard of ChatGPT only six months ago? People looking to launch a tech startup may have a lot of enthusiasm and technical expertise, but it takes more than that to run a successful business.

There are basic strategies that startup founders in every field should know, and as the technology industry and markets continue to change, new entrants to the field must be prepared for unique challenges. Below, her 18 members of the Forbes Technology Council share the advice they give to new tech entrepreneurs launching their first startups in the industry.

1. Find a vertical niche

The main difference between startups and large organizations is focus. Larger organizations often tend to address horizontal pain points and ignore niche and vertical problems. But for startups, if the problem can be best defended and resolved, it’s a great opportunity to truly differentiate. Historically, vertical niches are areas where startups can thrive. – Vinay Kumar Sankarapu, Lithasa Technologies Pvt Ltd (Arya.ai)

2. Thoroughly investigate the real problem

Before focusing on technology, founders must identify the pain point and research it extensively to build the right product. If a pain point exists, it’s because, regardless of all the innovations, none of the current products solve it in a convenient and affordable way. The magic is in delivering a great customer experience. -Sid Khattri, Vertoe Inc.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. am i eligible?

3. Talk to multiple potential customers

Before launch, talk to at least 10 prospective customers or buyers to understand where the real pain points are. In many cases the solution is technically simple. But technology founders tend to lean toward compelling innovations and lose sight of market priorities that often don’t rely on raw innovation. -Sameet Mehta, Granite Hill Capital Partners, LLC

4. Prioritize cybersecurity from the start

New entrepreneurs should make cybersecurity a priority from the start. By building cybersecurity into our products, we are providing the secure and reliable solutions our customers are looking for today. In addition, strong cybersecurity measures help the entrepreneur meet the requirements of his checklist of cybersecurity for his chain of insurance vendors, which is becoming more common in the industry. – Tracy Levine, Songkul

5. Don’t overlook regulatory compliance

As you build your product, consider your competitive advantage by improving customer service, maintaining product quality, and building a strong brand identity. Also, don’t ignore industry regulations. Failure to comply with these requirements may result in non-functioning products, even in high demand. Businesses can thrive by prioritizing customer needs and regulatory compliance. – Tobi Otokiti, ProductDive

6. Build and test your MVP as soon as possible

Don’t aim to create a perfect product before launch. Instead, have an MVP and test it in the market today. Technology changes so quickly that by the time you develop your ideal product, someone else may have already launched a similar product and captured market share. Once you get feedback from your customers, you can work on improvements. -Peter Abuarzorov, Mashweisser

7. Understand User CX Expectations

Today, all users are forward-thinking and expect sharp, consumer-like product experiences that help them quickly understand the value they get from their products. Another thing to focus on right from the start is making sure your product is discoverable and your audience knows about it. Great innovation doesn’t impact your business if you don’t take these two factors into account from the start. – Maya Mandel, Helios

8. Plan for scaling

Think about how you scale from the start. Most startups rely heavily on product-driven growth, and for the majority of founders, going to market is an afterthought. The inability to innovate products around a GTM strategy can often stall momentum and negatively impact business.- Mike Carpenter, XFactor.io

9. Build a strong brand

In a highly competitive technology space where new businesses are growing every day, building a strong brand that stands out and connects with consumers is critical. Market research and interviews are key to understanding potential consumer issues. Entrepreneurs should also focus on scalability, flexibility and financial sustainability. – Neelima Mangal, Spectrum North

10. Establish a repeatable and reliable pipeline

Rules have changed. The startup economy is not what it used to be, and investors are more interested in predictable returns than growth and net returns. Establishing a repeatable and reliable pipeline is key to developing a healthy and responsible company. As always, the only things that really matter are satisfied and paying customers. – Lewis Wynn Jones, ThinkData Works

11. Complete your main product or service before expanding

Concentration is the key! Take the time to understand the technology and the market, focus on perfecting your product or service offering, and then branch out into other areas. With so many different tasks and competing priorities, it’s important to focus and prioritize the most important tasks. This ensures that resources are not wasted on tasks that may not be essential. – Karos Boboyorova, boboyorova.com

12. Manage cash flow carefully

Keeping your business funded is fundamental to any tech entrepreneur, but can be overlooked if your focus is on promoting the next unicorn. Manage cash flow, accept new funding opportunities, and manage expenses. This allows you to take advantage of new business, take advantage of new capabilities, and gain an edge over current and future competition. – Len Covelo, Engage People Inc.

13. Ignore your competitors

Ignore your competitors and focus on solving the real problem. Many of what our competitors are saying are inaccurate or exaggerated, and obsessing over it can blur the company’s focus. If your clients share the same problems and you can solve them, you will have product/market fit and beat your competitors. – Amos Haggiag, Optibus

14. Don’t be afraid to pivot

Don’t be afraid to pivot your product if you find that your users are really leaning towards something else. If your product isn’t as popular as you originally hoped and you’re getting a few new feature requests, this is your chance to change the direction of your business for the better. respond quickly to change and be flexible. – Konstantin Kuryagin, Redwerk

15. Hire the right people before they’re needed

It may seem counter-intuitive, but hire the right people before they’re needed. Recruiting talented people is a top priority as we move our business forward. Invest in people and culture. As a technology company, it pays to invest in research, collaboration, transparency, open exchange of ideas, and creating a culture of continuous learning. – Przemek Szleter, DAC.digital

16. Ensure a balance between technical and non-technical team members

Find a balance between technical and non-technical aspects of your team. Depending on their role, even non-technical people should have at least some understanding of technology. Knowing what’s going on in your organization requires a thorough understanding of the terminology. Sometimes it’s the non-technical people who provide the best insight into technical issues. – Jordan Yaren, MetaTope

17. Set up a diverse support network

Seek advice from as many different sources as possible. A diverse group of supporters is essential for entrepreneurs just starting out, especially in the dynamic technology industry. There can never be too many perspectives to learn when navigating a young venture. -Merav Yuravlivker, Data His Society

18. Make discomfort comfortable

My advice is to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. Launching a startup is a bumpy road. If it was smooth, everyone would. The sooner you accept your discomfort, and the faster you pivot with that discomfort, the more likely you are to succeed. And take full control of your ego. Your ego is not necessarily bad. – Fred Voccola, Kaseya

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2023/04/20/18-industry-insiders-share-top-tips-for-tech-entrepreneurs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos