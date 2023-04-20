Announcing Google DeepMind





Earlier today, we announced several changes that will help us accelerate the progress of AI and develop better AI systems safely and responsibly. Below is a summary of what DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabi shared with his employees.

hello team

When Shane Legg and I launched DeepMind in 2010, many people thought AI in general was a hype science fiction technology decades away from becoming a reality.

We are currently living in an era of exponential progress in AI research and technology. In the coming years, AI, and ultimately AGI, has the potential to drive one of the greatest social, economic and scientific transformations in history.

That’s why Sundar today announced that DeepMind and the Brain team at Google Research are joining forces as a single centralized unit called Google DeepMind. The combination of our talents and efforts will accelerate our progress towards a world where AI can help solve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. I am very excited to lead this unit and work with you to build it. Collaborate closely with amazing colleagues across Google product areas to create AI research and products that dramatically improve the lives of billions of people, transform industries, advance science, and serve diverse communities. Get a real opportunity to deliver.

We believe that by creating Google DeepMind, we can reach that future faster. Building smarter and more popular AI safely and responsibly requires solving some of the toughest scientific and engineering challenges of our time. This requires working faster, with greater collaboration and execution, and simplifying the way decisions are made to focus on achieving maximum impact.

Through Google DeepMind, we bring together world-class AI talent with computing power, infrastructure and resources to create the next generation of AI breakthroughs and products with Google and Alphabet, and do this in a bold and responsible way. will be done. Research advances by the incredible team at Brain and DeepMind have laid much of the foundation for the current AI industry, from deep reinforcement learning to Transformers. The work we are doing now as part of this new integrated unit will produce the next wave. A breakthrough that changes the world.

Thunder, Jeff Dean, James Manica and I have worked together over the last few months to coordinate our efforts and have built a great partnership. I look forward to working closely with Zoubin Ghahramani who joins the research leadership team reporting to Koray Kavukcuoglu. Google DeepMind was also creating a new scientific committee to oversee research progress and unit direction. This will be led by Koray and will be attended by representatives from across the organization. Jeff, Koray, Zoubin, Shane and I will be finalizing the configuration of this board together in the near future.

We’re sure you have a lot of questions about what this new unit will look like for you, your team, and all of us.

I am thrilled to be on this journey with you and look forward to meeting you all soon.

best demis

