Why the tech sector is key to Canada’s economic success





During his 30 years as a serial entrepreneur and head of the MaRS Discovery District, Yung Wu has seen economic downturns and challenges impartially. As such, he remains bullish on Canada’s tech sector. Some of the largest and most valuable companies were founded during difficult times. And despite economic turmoil, innovators and entrepreneurs across the country are developing game-changing ideas.

He says it’s important that these innovators get the support they need to scale their solutions.

“Entrepreneurial capabilities, ideas and mindsets are central to how we achieve renewal and transformation,” says Wu. “That’s how this country gets to a knowledge-based economy, not just a resource-based economy.”

Earlier this week, Wu announced that 2023 will be his sixth and final year as CEO of MaRS. During his tenure, his MaRS center in downtown Toronto will serve as a hub for scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs to launch high-potential companies alongside investors, policy makers and private sector partners. established a reputation as

“This is now the world’s most respected destination for talent. Investors are looking for great opportunities here, so they don’t have to go to Silicon Valley to find capital,” he said. say. “As an entrepreneur, you can actually talk to policy makers and regulators because MaRS is a deep tech campus.”

The 22-year-old organization expanded its footprint this year, opening MaRS Waterfront as another one-stop shop for innovation.

Here, Wu shares some lessons he’s learned and what it takes to transform the most promising startups into category-leading companies and industries.

Why is innovation important to Canada’s success?

When I joined MaRS in 2017, there was a growing ecosystem of incubators and accelerators helping young Canadian founders create new startups. But people still didn’t understand the economic impact of this community on a large scale. Combining the work of start-ups, the intellectual property efforts of large sector leaders, and investments in technology, innovation is the fastest growing sector in the country. When I was at MaRS, I really started to consider the implications. The innovation economy accounts for 12% of Canada’s GDP and 16% of Ontario’s GDP, growing three to six times faster than other sectors. This was a bit of a revelation for the innovation startup community, policy makers, and the country.

It’s a challenging time for entrepreneurs. What is your prognosis?

I think life goes through cycles of 7 to 10 years. We are going through another great cycle of change. Coming out of a once-in-a-century pandemic, we face new and ongoing challenges such as geopolitical conflicts, supply chain shocks affecting countries around the world, inflation problems, and less venture capital in the market. I’m here.

The failure rate can be high during times like these, but it’s much easier to find truly innovative ventures. Now is the time to create the world’s most valuable and influential companies.

So where should places like MaRS focus next to continue driving economic impact?

In this new economic cycle, it’s important to ask yourself how we can help businesses grow and continue to attract talent, investment and customers to create the impact Toronto, Ontario and Canada need. Otherwise, we’re really trying to catch lightning on the bottle.

Just like wood, precious minerals, oil and gas as resources, we need to shift our focus and think of intellectual property and talent as raw materials. Adding value through commercialization is not only a resource-based economy, but also a way to reach a knowledge-based economy. Our ecosystem has a critical mass of startups that can help companies build major industries based in Canada and solve big impacts that only Canadians can solve.

In all honesty, we are far above our weight when it comes to intellectual property, translational research, and the availability of the talent that comes out of our institutions. We need to add value, commercialize, stay here, create great companies that are building industries here. If we can do that, we can protect Canada from a plunge in GDP growth and impact the country’s future.

MaRS alone has seen about 1,400 companies provide about 6,000 high-tech jobs to 32,600 over five years. He has a 4.8% rate of startups converting to category leaders. That’s about an 8x success rate compared to the benchmark without something like MaRS. We need to continue expanding that pipeline, especially in the high-impact health and climate areas that could counteract the effects of the economic cycle.

What would you like to see more in the tech community?

We have to think big and push the winners. If you want a moonshot company, you need to support and invest in a launch pad like MaRS. They offer an incredible opportunity for Canada to win and gain an unfair advantage globally. We consider him 15 to 20 years on his journey as a global innovation ecosystem. He has over 90 years of history in Silicon Valley. Investing in launchpads, the de facto innovation infrastructure, can catalyze multigenerational reinvestments of experience, capital, and connectivity. This will drive sustainable growth and influence, pushing Canada from the bottom of the OECD productivity rankings to the top.

What lessons have you learned from your time at MaRS?

One of the biggest things I’ve learned is that to really reach national and global scale, it takes policy makers, regulators, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, researchers, institutions, ecosystem partners, etc. It means we need to leverage all stakeholders. I have been lucky to have a very trusting and trusting relationship. We have also come to appreciate the power of policymakers and regulators to help unlock the scale and influence of our companies, communities, and families.

what’s next for you

I have seldom failed in my life, but luckily I failed twice in retirement, the third time a charm? Or is it a recurring pattern in the metaverse? Time will tell. There is one consistent theme in my life. It’s purpose and impact. Success, to me, is when the team I helped build did something bigger, paid it forward, and continued to do great things.

So if I tried and failed to retire a third time, it would definitely be in and around the innovation economy. That was my purpose before coming to MaRS, and it’s baked into my mindset about having a big impact on the world at large.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

Renee Trach writes about MaRS technology. TORONTO Her star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to shine a light on the Canadian company’s innovation.

