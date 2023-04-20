Alphabet merges AI-focused group DeepMind with Google Brain





Alphabet is about to integrate DeepMind with Google’s internal research team called Brain. This is meant to bring his two artificial intelligence-focused groups closer together as the AI ​​battle heats up.

Google acquired DeepMind for a reported $500 million in 2014, and has until now operated as an independent division outside the UK of the Chinese board game Go.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Thursday that it will bring all this talent together into one focused team, fueled by Google’s compute resources, to significantly accelerate AI progress. I was.

Jeff Dean, who currently leads Google’s AI efforts, has been promoted and given the title of Chief Scientist at Google, reporting directly to Pichai. Hell leads the most important and strategic technical projects related to AI. Its first project will be a set of powerful multimodal AI models.

The move marks Google’s latest reorganization to keep up with the rapid development of AI after OpenAI launched its chatbot ChatGPT late last year. CNBC previously reported that Google reorganized its assistant organization to prioritize its AI chatbot Bard.

The pace of progress is faster than ever, writes Pichai. To ensure the bold and responsible development of AI in general, we were creating a unit that would help us build more capable systems more safely and responsibly. ”

DeepMind was able to operate separately from Google’s core research and quickly work on breakthroughs like AlphaFold, which can predict 3D models of protein structure. His two divisions, DeepMind and Google Research, have also reportedly had strained relations in the past, with DeepMind seeking greater independence.

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis will lead the development of the most capable and responsible general-purpose AI system, Pichai said. His research will help enhance the company’s products and services in the next generation, he added.

James Manyika, Google’s senior vice president of technology and social, will oversee Google Research alongside the existing team, Pichai said. Manyika will report to his Dean and the changes will take place over the next few weeks, the memo said.

Part of Google Research merging with DeepMind is Brain, which focuses on AI and machine learning. Pichai said Google Research will continue work in areas such as algorithms and theory, privacy and security, quantum computing, health and responsible AI.

In addition to the blog post, Pichai sent a lengthy note to staff about the change.

Hey, guys,

Since 2016, we have been an Al-first company because we believe Al is the most important way to fulfill our mission. Since then, we’ve used Al to improve many of our core products, from search, YouTube, and Gmail to the awesome camera on Pixel phones. We’ve helped businesses and developers harness the power of Al through Google Cloud. We have also demonstrated the potential of Al to address social issues such as health and climate change.

Along the way, we were fortunate to have two world-class research teams lead the industry and deliver fundamental breakthroughs that ushered in a new era of AI.

The pace of progress is faster than ever. To ensure the bold and responsible development of General Al, we are creating a unit that will help us build more capable systems more safely and responsibly.

This group, called Google DeepMind, integrates parts of Google Research (Brainteam) and DeepMind. Bringing all these talents together in his one focused team backed by Google’s computing resources will greatly accelerate progress in AI.

As CEO of the new unit, Demis Hassabis will lead the development of the most competent and responsible general Al systems research that will help power the next generation of products and services. Jeff Dean will assume the elevated role of Google Chief His Scientist and will report directly to me. In that capacity, he will serve as his chief scientist at Google Research and Google DeepMind. Jeff will help set the future direction of Al research and lead the most important and strategic technology projects related to Al. Its first project will be a series of powerful multimodal Al models.

The move brings together two major research groups in the Al field. Their collective work at Al over the past decade has been in AlphaGo, Transformers, word2vec, WaveNet, AlphaFold, sequence to sequence models, distillation, deep reinforcement learning, and for representing, training, and deploying large-scale ML models. spans distributed systems and software frameworks such as TensorFlow and JAX.

Google DeepMind will operate as an agile, fast-paced unit with clear connections and collaboration points with Google Research and PA.

With this change, James Manyika will oversee Google Research alongside the existing Tech & Society team. Many of Research’s technological advances have shaped core products and features across Alphabet, and will continue to do so. Working closely with Jeff as Chief Scientist, Google Research will continue to focus on basic and applied research across its international portfolio. From algorithms and theory to privacy and security, quantum computing, health, responsible AI, and more, this includes AI and ML, which will benefit the lives of people around the world. And it means solving long-term problems.

Today we are announcing these changes. It will take the next few weeks for the new team to be in place.

Please congratulate Demis, Jeff and James on their new roles and continued collaboration. The teams at Google Research and DeepMind have laid the foundation that brings us to this inflection point.

I am so excited for the next phase of this journey, the progress we are making towards our mission, and all the ways we are helping people reach their potential with increasingly talented and responsible Al. I’m here.

thunder

