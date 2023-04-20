Sebi embraces technology and wants more power





NEW DELHI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeks greater autonomy to foster innovation in the securities market and is in talks with the Ministry of Finance to amend the Sebi Act, it said. Several people with direct knowledge have said.

Enacted over 30 years ago, the Sebi Act was designed around the traditional market ecosystem of exchanges, depositaries, brokers and funds. But as technological advances have pushed innovation into stock markets around the world, local regulators are calling for greater powers to allow innovation here.

For example, several brokerage firms seek permission from Sebis to launch successful artificial intelligence (AI)-based products in developed markets. AI-based stock pickers analyze data and automatically buy or sell securities based on investor risk appetite. However, Sebi currently lacks the authority to grant the necessary exemptions for such products, allowing only non-sophisticated robo-advisors that do not utilize AI models.

The Sebis regulated sandbox program, which allows market participants to pitch innovative products, faces restrictions from the outdated Sebi law. As a result, most of the proposals submitted have been rejected or withdrawn because the Sebi Act has no provision for such activities.

In October 2021, the government set up a committee made up of officials from the Ministry of Finance, Corporate Affairs and Justice to draft a new securities market code that would consolidate all stock market regulations into one act.” said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. We resolved the issue during the consultation process and the commission has already submitted a report to the government.”

Sebi is now pitching for powers to allow exceptions to the rule and allow innovative ideas to be tested in a market environment. So-called regulatory sandboxes help market entities test ideas in real-world scenarios and make any necessary modifications before seeking separate regulatory approval for commercial release.

Sebi’s success could pave the way for a range of innovative products and services in the Indian securities market, increasing market efficiency and promoting competition among participants.

Emails sent to Sebi and a Ministry of Finance spokesperson went unanswered.

Indeed, regulatory sandboxes only help market entities test their ideas. If problems surface during testing, the innovator can make changes to the product. However, if you want to release the product commercially, you need separate regulatory approval.

One idea that has been proposed but has faced regulatory hurdles is fractional ownership of shares. It has gained popularity in the US through platforms such as Robinhood. Partial ownership allows an investor to buy less than his share of a company, thus increasing retail participation in stocks with a higher price per share. However, Sebi does not currently have the power to override securities contract laws that do not allow partial ownership.

This could help increase retail participation in stocks with a higher price per share, such as MRF Ltd, which trades at 86,290 per share.

Two major retail brokerages pitched the idea to Sebi, but it was rejected by market regulators,” said another securities lawyer. Securities contract law that does not recognize partial ownership of shares. Sebi does not have the power to override this rule.

Sebis’ request for additional powers is aimed at addressing these limitations and allowing the regulator to respond to technological innovations that may reshape the Indian securities market.

