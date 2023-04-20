Is Samsung Abandoning Google Search?





Samsung may be replacing Google search as the default search engine on smartphones with Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing search engine. According to a Yahoo report, the move could cost Google up to $3 billion in annual revenue from partnerships with South Korean electronics giants.

Samsung is second only to Apple in smartphone sales. Last year, he shipped 261 million smartphones worldwide. Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.

Both Google and Microsoft have rolled out generative AI-based capabilities for search engines in recent months. Microsoft is injecting ChatGPT, developed by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, into Bing. Google uses his own AI-based Bard chatbot.

I don’t know if the rumors about Samsung abandoning Google Search are true. If so, it could be related to business issues beyond just Microsoft having a share of OpenAI and ChatGPT. After all, Samsung has introduced a number of its own AI tools, [is] Jack Gold, principal analyst at industry research firm J. GoldAssociates, said:

Google Search is the most popular search engine with about 80% market share, according to research firm Statista. As of January 2023, Bing holds just 8.85% of the global search market. But in recent months, both Google’s parent company Alphabet and Microsoft have hailed generative artificial intelligence (AI) as key to the future of search engines.

Microsoft has been working for over a decade to make Bing the right search engine. Dave McCarthy, IDC’s vice president of cloud and edge infrastructure services, says the introduction of ChatGPT will help keep Google alive, but it’s a way to discourage users from being synonymous with Internet search. will be difficult to convince.

ChatGPT is the world’s leading chatbot in terms of usage and perception, which may be the driving force behind reports that Samsung is considering switching to Bing as the default. There are a lot of knee-jerk reactions happening right now when it comes to generative AI. It’s very similar to the hype surrounding the Metaverse last year, McCarthy said.

Alphabet lost $100 billion in market cap on February 8 after Bard launched. Even in the company’s promotional video, the chatbot provided inaccurate information. I admitted that I decided to accept it anyway.

The bard was a pathological liar, according to screenshots from Google employees’ internal debates. Another called it cringe-worthy, as reported by Bloomberg.

Conversely, Microsoft’s stock price jumped 3% after it announced in February that it would bring ChatGPT functionality into Bing. Neither chatbot is completely trustworthy and requires human eyes to make sure they are not generating errors known as hallucinations or highly controversial content.

Even if there are short-term problems, Gold said I wouldn’t short Google in this space. ChatGPT may have the largest share of media and consumer awareness, but that doesn’t mean it’s a sure winner. Remember all the search engines that were ahead of Google in the beginning? Where are they now? Google has many resources that can be applied in this area.

Both Google and Microsoft believe their chatbot technology is good enough to be used in many applications, and each company continues to roll out features in their products. Last month, Microsoft announced the compilation of the Microsoft 365 Copilotchatbot to automate various tasks across multiple Office apps. This was followed by a new extension called Business Chat.

Google plans to add generative AI tools to its advertising program this year, according to a report from the Financial Times this week. and video to Google’s AI chatbot. The Verge reports that chatbots remix content and generate ads based on goals such as audience and sales goals.

According to Gold, Google’s dominance in the search engine market is an almost insurmountable mountain, and when it comes to smartphones, Samsung and Google are joined at the hip.

According to Gold, each has had a major impact on the latest Android versions. Of course, it’s owned by Google, but Samsung has a lot of clout because it has a big share of his Android market, and has given Google some features to bring his Android to life. increase. ”

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s partnership with Open AI could boost Bing’s popularity, but not for long. Meanwhile, both generative AI technologies struggle to solve the problem.

Gold said that if Samsung ditched Bing’s Google search, it would actually be a big development because so many searches are done on smartphones.

This will be a very competitive market. Because whoever wins will not only be a major enabler of next-generation applications, but the company will also get the revenue associated with the infrastructure to do it all. So this could just be a stumbling block for Google. When Microsoft succeeds, it means users have more choice, which is always a good thing.

