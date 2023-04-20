How the Elon Musks Starship Timeline Has Changed in 7 Years





It’s about the same size as the Starship, but was originally going to be much bigger.

In 2016, Elon Musk was dropping hints of a gigantic new spacecraft that would take many people to Mars. He called it the Mars Colonial Transporter.

By the time he unveiled the design at the International Space Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, the name had changed to something simpler: an interplanetary transportation system.

The 40-foot-diameter, 254-foot-tall booster is powered by 42 Raptor engines. The spacecraft portion was wider, almost 56 feet, as part of the design to glide through the atmosphere on re-entry.

Musk highlighted the high-tech carbon composite fiber used for much of the structure.

The interior is roomy enough for 100 colonists heading to Mars for a new life on a new planet.

What you saw there was very close to what was actually built, Mr. Musk said then, referring to the rockets and spacecraft he had just described.

Not really.

A year later, the design has been slimmed down by 25% to 30 feet. The name was also changed to BFR (B stands for Big, R for Rocket, and Musk never publicly said what the F stood for. SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said the F stands for Falcon, gamely and unconvincingly, homage to SpaceX’s current Falcon 9 rocket.

The smaller size makes it more practical for launching satellites, collecting debris from low-Earth orbit, and for wealthy travelers in a hurry to fly around the world.

Design details have changed many times. The landing legs have been replaced with fins that double as landing legs. Then the separate landing legs returned.

Musk decided to ditch carbon fiber composites and build his spacecraft out of stainless steel instead. Steel, he said, is much cheaper and easier to work with.

The name has changed again from BFR to Starship.

By the time SpaceX began the high-altitude hop of its Starship prototype in 2020, the shape of the spacecraft had largely settled on what is currently on the launch pad.

While the original interplanetary transportation system seemed sleek and futuristic that fit nicely into the 2001 aesthetic, the Space Odyssey Starship is a simpler, reminiscent of Buck Rogers and other mid-20th century science. Evolved into a glossy shape. -fi A vision of the coming space age.

Due to the name and design change, Mr. Musk made overly optimistic predictions about when his spacecraft would reach Mars. In Guadalajara, he said the first flight of the interplanetary transportation system to Mars will take off in 2022, and the first flight without people on board will begin in 2024.

Needless to say, no one is packing their bags for next year’s trip to Mars.

At an event in Boca Chica, Texas, in September 2019, Musk stood in front of a sleek, stainless steel Starship prototype, announcing that an orbital test flight was possible within six months and that it could carry people. Declared flight feasible. It may take off in late 2020.

Originally promised for early 2020, Starship and Super Heavy Booster test flights may finally take off.

The flight of the starship carrying people is still in the future.

