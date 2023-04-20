Center for Meat Innovation Technology (CMIT) Dedicated to Developing and Strengthening Canada’s Meat Processing Sector – Swineweb.com





LR: MPO Chairman Kevin Schinkel; MPO Executive Director Franco Nacalat; Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson; CMIT Director Luis Garcia

CMIT is the only Canadian slaughterhouse hub that brings together skill development, knowledge, collaboration, technology, innovation and research to make the slaughterhouse industry more successful.

To help Canadian processors work together, find and adopt new technologies and innovations, and make it easier for employees to learn and improve their skills, the new Center for Meat Innovation and Technology (CMIT) opened today. , was officially launched by Ontario Meat and Poultry.

The center will ultimately support both processors and meat and poultry producers, said CMIT Director Luis Garcia. He said our research shows that both processors and farmers have considerable room to grow if they can address some of the key barriers that hold them back.

One example is that processors have difficulty finding talented employees with the specific skills they need. CMIT was created to address that gap. Garcia lists micro-certification courses already being held for sausage-making and other in-demand skills, with more planned.

Another challenge for processors is finding and testing the latest technology to ensure it is suitable for processing. By working with experts and manufacturers around the world, CMIT helps processors find and access solutions that improve their operations and efficiency. Equipment can then be set up and tested through collaboration with CMIT and a federally inspected abattoir at the University of Guelph.

The Center for Meat Innovation and Technology is an example of how our agrifood advocacy group highlights the valuable career opportunities available in Ontario’s agrifood sector, said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food. said. We would like to thank the organizations that donated new equipment for this facility and Meat and Poultry Ontario for making this center a welcome reality.

The Center was officially inaugurated in Guelph today with a reception and tour of the University of Guelph Meat Processing Facility.

Kevin Stemmler, owner of Stemmler Meats and a strong advocate for CMIT and the organization’s mission, says young people need to see meat processing as a viable career, and the best way to do that is through education. I am commenting.

The second reason Stemmler favors is: During the pandemic, we relied too much on a handful of companies to support our internal food system, which caused problems. We need to be able to rely on more companies to protect our food system in the future, so we need to help them with our skills and technology.

CMIT plans to become self-sustaining within the next five years by pricing its services and has launched a campaign to raise $1 million to cover initial operating costs as it expands its revenue streams. . Initial work and projects are already underway.

CMIT was founded and supported by Meat & Poultry Ontario to develop and strengthen the Canadian meat processing industry. The center is Canada’s premier meat hub that drives industry collaboration and innovation. CMIT is dedicated to showcasing world-leading technologies and helping Canadian processors adopt these innovations to gain a competitive edge. CMIT is Canada’s only meat technology hub that includes skill development, training and best practice sharing backed by world-class research and education.

About MPOM Eat & Poultry Ontario (MPO) is a leading company in Ontario’s meat industry. Our members are independent businesses that take pride in serving the communities in which they live and work. industry suppliers; non-profit organizations that support the objectives of MPO;

Ontario’s meat and poultry sector employs 25% of Ontario’s food and beverage processing industry and is the single largest manufacturing employer in Ontario, with $11.2 billion worth of food and poultry industry-wide. and generate revenue for the beverage processing industry.

