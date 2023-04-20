Google plans to use generative AI to run ‘remixed’ ads





Google has found another place to cram generative AI. According to a Financial Times report, the company is applying artificial intelligence to its marketing business, adding the technology to the services and content it offers to advertisers. Generative AI is unlocking a world of creativity, the company wrote in his presentation for advertisers titled AI-Powered Advertising 2023.

Google’s antitrust lawsuit is the best thing that ever happened to AI

In an era of burgeoning AI, Google will start generating ads on its platform. It uses the same kind of large-scale language model technology that powers the Bard chatbot and is already integrated into parts of Gmail and Google Workspace. What this means in practice is that from now on, the ads you see on search pages, YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and other Alphabet-owned platforms may not be created by humans.

Instead, our clients can provide creative chunks of different content, such as images, video clips, and written copy for advertising campaigns. Google’s AI remixes what you give it to algorithmically generate ads. The internal presentation was reportedly explained, presumably to maximize ad effectiveness and reach.

The new generative AI service will be built into Performance Max, according to the FT. The FT uses a fairly opaque system of programmed automation to dictate where, when and how ads appear. This set of P-MAX algorithms was already able to spit out basic ad copy. Now, with the addition of Google’s latest AI, its capabilities are probably much greater.

But these ads are arguably set up to suffer from the same problems as other AI-generated content: inaccuracies and operational deception. AI loves to lie and hallucinate, as branded by tech companies and researchers. One of his anonymous sources expressed concern about misinformation creeping into ads with the new AI push. It’s optimized for converting new customers and we don’t know what the truth is, an unnamed person told the FT.

Gizmodo reached out to Google, but did not receive a direct response from Google. Instead, his Google spokesperson, Jo Ogunleye, sent a statement via email. AI has been the cornerstone of our advertising business for over a decade. We continue to explore ways AI can further transform existing advertiser assets. Google told the FT it has plans and safeguards in place to prevent false alarms.

Google isn’t the first to bring generative AI to the marketing business. Earlier this month, Meta announced a similar plan, where he will integrate AI into advertising by the end of 2023. Previously, smaller companies used generative AI tools like his DALLE-2 and ChatGPT to create advertising campaigns.

Update April 20, 2023 2:17 PM: This post has been updated with a statement from Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-plans-to-use-generative-ai-for-remixed-ads-1850356632 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos