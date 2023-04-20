Influence of sci-fi on future technology





Why does so much technology seem inspired by sci-fi movies? Adarsh ​​takes a closer look at this.

If necessity is the mother of invention, imagination is definitely the father!

Many inventions and creations that we use on a daily basis are actually inspired by science fiction movies. For example, the Galaphone is inspired by the communicators in the Star Trek series. Gesture-based computing first made headlines when Tom Cruise did it in his Minority report. His virtual reality is inspired by the Matrix movies, and his tablet his computer first appeared in his 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The Matrix (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

These innovative gadgets not only inspire, but also aspire to future technologies. For example, how many of you saw Robert Downey Jr.’s character Tony Stark in Iron Man doing gesture computing and wanted to do the same? , we all wanted to wave our hands to move images and graphics in the air and toss unwanted things like fictional basketballs into fictional trash cans!

Minority Report (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The good news is that this will be possible soon!

A Japanese company called ITRI has created wearable glasses that refer to computer displays in the air and allow you to use them by simply touching the projected screen with your finger. The screen is invisible to others, but you can see the real world through floating images. Use and react to human fingers. Excited?

Where Science Fiction Meets Scientists

As a matter of fact, many tech companies take inspiration from movies to create these gizmos. Because no matter how great these technologies look, only if someone goes ahead and creates them can our dreams of using them come true. Given that his cult sci-fi movies have become an integral part of pop culture, the tech giant knows that bringing such gizmos to market will boost sales.

Iron Man (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One of the reasons why science-based movies and books herald future technology is that writers aren’t limited to current technology. They let their imaginations run free to create futuristic gadgets that are still decades or even centuries ahead in reality.

There is another reason for this. Research reveals that science fiction writers consult with scientists when writing screenplays. While they let their imaginations run wild, they also want to ensure that their storytelling is as realistic as possible, so they ask scientists for advice on little-known inventions on the horizon.

So it looks like the movie predicted the invention when it finally came out and soon the invention would come to fruition.

Influence of fiction on fact

Until recently, it was very difficult to assess the exact impact of science fiction on real science, but Philip Jordan and his colleagues at the University of Hawaii have come up with a solution.

Philipp Jordan begins his presentation (Image credit: Hawaii)

They investigated how researchers involved in human-computer interaction use science fiction in their work. And they learned that sci-fi not only plays an important role, but that its influence is growing. Their method is based on a paper presented at the ACM Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems. The team searched for science fiction-related terms in papers published after 1982 and sorted the results.

As a result, researchers found that SF is used in several ways. One is theoretical design research. Another is exploring new forms of human-computer interaction. Researchers increasingly believe they are shaped by science fiction books and movies. There is also the study of human modification, which is best explored via the medium of fiction.

Sci-fi films, shows, or narratives may, for example, draw inspiration from the most important and upcoming human-computer interaction challenges of our time through discussion of shape-shifting interfaces, embedded or digital postmortem ethics. Give, says Jordan.

But the team’s most important finding is that the role of science fiction is changing. Researchers apparently mention it more often today than at any time in the past.And this data may just be the tip of the iceberg. This is a small step towards better understanding the complex relationship between how humans imagine the impact of technology and how it actually happens.

Tech companies these days are increasingly embracing futurism, using science fiction as a medium to explore potential new technologies and their social implications. They call it sci-fi prototyping.

The last word

Given that being a science futurist is a real profession and science fiction prototyping is a real field, we can only imagine what the future holds.

The Jetsons (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As our children grow up, we may have marveled at the Jetsons and wondered when such an era would occur, but from the looks of it, it happens very often in our lifetimes!

In case you missed:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sify.com/science-tech/how-sci-fi-inspires-future-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos