Mondelez Begins Application for Innovative Accelerator Program





CHICAGO Mondelez International, Inc. Now Accepting Applications for CoLab Tech, an Innovative Accelerator Program Designed to Support Food Industry Startups Developing Solutions to Address Sustainability and Food Processing Challenges I’m here. Selected companies will participate in a 12-week curriculum starting in Fall 2023. To apply and for more information, please visit www.applycolabtech.com.

According to Mondelez, CoLab Tech builds on the company’s success backing mission-driven snack startups, launched in 2021 by SnackFutures Collab. Startups encouraged to apply for CoLab Tech must offer disruptive solutions and the potential to expand through their chocolate, biscuit and baked goods businesses in the following areas:

Sustainability technologies that support regenerative agriculture, carbon reduction and efficient energy sources. Innovative Ingredients Technologies that support clean label innovation, improved nutrition and reduced carbon footprint. Process technology that supports increased automation, manufacturing flexibility, and efficient heating and cooling systems.

Ian Noble, Vice President of Research and Development, Analytics and Productivity, is very pleased to expand the CoLab program with a specific focus on the food technology sector. The launch of CoLab Tech demonstrates Mondelez Internationals commitment to more sustainable food and process technology that pushes the boundaries of major technological challenges.

CoLab Tech applicants must be based in the United States or the European Union, have at least five employees, and have reached a minimum viable product in the development process. With a 12-week curriculum, successful applicants receive one-on-one mentorship, in-person workshops, and access to Mondelez staff and partners around the world.

