Google Nest WiFi pack now cheaper than ever on Amazon





These days, there are better options for getting your WiFi signal to reach every corner of your home than struggling to anchor your router to the ceiling. A mesh network uses multiple nodes (or points) to provide multiple points of attachment rather than a single router. Google’s Nest WiFi system is a robust mesh networking option, and the device is now available on Amazon. A 2-pack of Nest WiFi systems has dropped to $100. This is the lowest price ever. The price of the bundle is usually $269.

Google

2 pack includes router and points. If you want a router and 2 points, you are lucky because a 3-point set is also on sale. 50% off for $175. According to Google, 2 packs provide up to 3,800 square feet of WiFi coverage, and 3 packs cover 5,400 square feet.

Each Nest router and expansion point can connect to up to 100 devices simultaneously. Each router has two Ethernet ports and each point is a smart speaker with integrated Google Assistant. Google says the system can support multiple simultaneous 4K video streams, but that depends on the speed of your internet plan.

Those looking for a high-end option should consider the Nest WiFi Pro 6E system. The 2-pack and 3-pack variants of the bundle are priced at $250 (usually $300) and $340 (usually $300) respectively. is priced at $400. This network works with both current and older devices that support WiFi 6E, but is not compatible with previous generation Google WiFi or Nest WiFi products.

WiFi 6E is faster and lower latency than WiFi 6 and earlier standards. Having access to a wider wireless spectrum also reduces the potential for network congestion and interference from neighbors’ networks, so choosing a WiFi 6E mesh system can enhance your setup now and for years to come. There is a nature.

