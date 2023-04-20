Four McDaniel Student Entrepreneurs Meet Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenges





A quartet of McDaniel College students from Maryland and Delaware visited the private liberal arts school Roj Student Thursday night with the goal of showcasing innovative business ideas and possibly winning thousands of dollars. Arrive at the Center.

Four finalists will compete for a grand prize of $5,000 and three $1,000 cash prizes in the 2023 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge. The event will be held at 7:00 pm at the Naganna Forum on the campus of the university based in Westminster, Maryland and open to the public. This assignment is the final phase of McDaniel’s five-week training programme, which helps students develop innovative ideas and prepare them for presentation to jurors and a wider audience.

Jennifer Yang has been an entrepreneur for McDaniel’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program since 2021. However, Yang said that over the course of the five-week program, she provided five students with guidance and mentorship in business strategy. Program his director Mike Looney told his Technical.ly that one of his participants dropped out, stating:

The remaining four participants completed a program that is open to students of all majors and aimed at developing core entrepreneurial skills. As a result of their work, each participant is eligible to receive $800 for their venture.

Judges for this event include Mel Brennan, Executive Director of McDaniel’s Center for Experience and Opportunity. Graham Dodge, Executive Director of MAGIC. and Brooke Haggerty, a local entrepreneur and health coach.

In addition to being paid $800 per venture, Looney told Technical.ly that participants in the program will be mentored by Yang. He also noted increasing participation in the school’s Entrepreneurship His Minor. ”

“More alumni and community leaders are aware of what we are doing and want to get involved. ,” he said, adding: It’s so cool to see how it all fits together. And the students have worked really hard. Hopefully we all stand tall tonight, do a good job and have an exciting night. ”

Those who can’t make it to Westminster can watch the student presentations broadcast by the Carroll County Community Media Center on cable channel HD-1086, streamed live from the university’s Community Media Center.

Meet this year’s finalists

Eric Grinwis, a sophomore and business major in Laurel, Maryland, created TATMANERC. This is a video that captures all stages of the tattoo process to give you a unique tattoo experience. Grinwis wants to build an empire of quality tattoo shops around the world.

Kiyara Fleming, a junior sociology major in Baltimore, has developed a mini-documentary series to help at-risk young people by learning important life skills such as managing money, cooking, credit, and preparing for college. Introducing Kiy Productions, a non-profit organization aiming to develop.

Javon Spencer, a sophomore business major from Newcastle, Delaware, developed ReDorm. ReDorm is a recycling app that connects college students in need of furniture, home décor, textbooks, or similar reusable items with downsizing to prevent perfectly suitable items from going to waste.

Y LIME is an Asian fusion stand serving healthy and nutritious food and beverages to McDaniel College students. This business aims to provide students with delicious, affordable, and easily available options. Creator Emily Trachoo, a junior marketing major from College Park, Maryland, plans to expand to other colleges where access to diverse and healthy services is limited.

The fifth student was Kayla Rashid, a first-year marketing major from Glen Burnie, Maryland. Her Her Gem Assistant LLC provides personalized support to business her owners who are overwhelmed and need help with tasks such as managing their social media or updating their website.

